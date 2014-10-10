The market analysis and insights included in the Gusseted Bags Industry report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Gusseted Bags Industry research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global Gusseted Bags market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.70% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding the benefits of proteins, along with higher volume of population consuming vegan diet.

Market Definition: Global Gusseted Bags Market

Gusseted bags are kind of a flexible packaging which is used for the packaging of many different materials. They are widely used in the food and packaging industry because they are very easy to handle. They have the ability to keep the product fresh and enhance the shelf life of the product. They are of different type such as bottom gusseted and side gusseted. Different material such as polyethylene, paper, metal foil and other are used for the manufacturing. They are widely used in application such as bakery product packaging, dry processed F&B packaging, coffee, tea packaging and others.

Global Gusseted Bags Market By Type (Side Gusseted, Bottom Gusseted), Material Type (Paper, Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Nylon, Biodegradable Plastics, Metal Foil), Application (Cofee & Tea Packaging, Bakery Product Packaging, Other Unprocessed F&B Packaging, Dry Processed F&B Packaging, Wet Processed F&B Packaging, Pet Food Packaging, Consumer Good Packaging, Other Industrial Applications), Thickness (< 2 Mil, 2 – 5 Mil, > 5 Mil), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Top Key Players:

Amcor plc,

Bemis Company, Inc.,

Mondi,

Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG,

Smurfit Kappa,

AMERICAN PLASTICS COMPANY,

Tekpak Solution,

PBFY Flexible Packaging,

Pacific Bag,

International Plastics Inc.,

Maco PKG.,

Associated Bag,

Elkay Plastics, Inc.,

Poly Pak Plastics,

columbia packaging group,

United States Plastic Corporation,

Daman Polyfabs,

Sri Lakshmi Narayana Plastics.,

Vimal Techno Print.,

US Poly Pack.,

Vishakha Polyfab Pvt Ltd

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of the product from retail sector will drive the market growth

Growth in food and beverage industry will also act as a market driver

Rising demand for flexible packaging also enhances the growth of this market

The environmental friendly and recyclable nature of this product contributes as a factor for this market growth

Market Restraints:

Low cost of the traditional bag as compared to the gusseted bag is the major factor impeding the growth of this market in the forecast period

Lack of awareness about the benefits of using gusseted bags mainly in the underdeveloped countries can act as a restricting factor for this market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, TricorBraun announced the acquisition of Pacific Bag, LLC. The company is planning to integrate Pacific Bag with their Taipak so they can create TricorBraun Flex which will be the new business for flexible packaging. This acquisition will enhance their presence in the market and will be able to meet the need and requirement of their customers

In November 2017, TricorBraun announced the acquisition of Taipak which will help the company to expand their solutions for flexible packaging. This acquisition will solidify the market position of the company and will help them to use Taipak solutions so they can provide advanced solutions to different industries

Customize report of “Global Gusseted Bags Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Gusseted Bags Market is segmented on the basis of

Type

Material Type

Application

Thickness

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Side Gusseted

Bottom Gusseted

By Material Type

Paper, Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Nylon

Biodegradable Plastics

Metal Foil

By Application

Cofee & Tea Packaging

Bakery Product Packaging

Other Unprocessed F&B Packaging

Dry Processed F&B Packaging

Wet Processed F&B Packaging

Pet Food Packaging

Consumer Good Packaging

Other Industrial Applications)

By Thickness

< 2 Mil

2 – 5 Mil

.> 5 Mil

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Gusseted Bags Market

Global gusseted bags market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of gusseted bags market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

