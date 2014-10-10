Smartwatch Market increasing demand with Leading key players: Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Smartwatch report studies the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the Porter’s Five Forces analysis. This market report takes into consideration several industry research, customer insights, market sizing & forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment. The report encompasses the key players along with their share (by volume) in key regions such as APAC, EMEA, and Americas and the challenges faced by them.
Global smartwatch market is expected to rise to an estimated value to grow with the healthy CAGR of 17.7% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits of using smartwatch s for the health of the individual and technological advancements in smartwatches.
Global Smartwatch Market By Product Type (Extension, Standalone, Classic/Hybrid), Application (Personal Assistance & Safety, Health / Wellness, Media And Entertainment, Sports, Communication, Others), Operating System (Wear OS, WatchOS, Firefox OS, Tizen, AsteroidOS, Sailfish OS, Ubuntu Touch, Others), Processor (Single-Core, Dual-Core, Quad-Core, Apple S1), Ram (512 MB, 1 GB, 2 GB, 3 GB, 4 GB), Display Type (OLED, LCD, Interferometric Modulator Display), Price Range (High-End Smartwatches, Mid-End Smartwatches, Low-End Smartwatches), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, E-Commerce, Retail Stores, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Market Definition: Global Smartwatch Market
A smartwatch is a digital watch with touchscreen display. Smartwatches has several apps same as smartphones and tablets and these apps provide additional functionality, such as heart beat rate monitoring, provides reminders throughout the day, weather information, stock prices, and displaying maps, directions and to make phone calls and to send and receive text messages. These watches are quite popular among youngsters.
Top Key Players:
- Apple Inc.,
- Alphabet Inc,
- Fitbit, Inc.,
- Garmin Ltd.,
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.,
- Motorola Mobility LLC,
- Sony Corporation,
- SAMSUNG,
- Tomtom International BV.,
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc.,
- FOSSIL GROUP INC.,
- Xiaomi,
- Michael Kors,
- LG Electronics,
- Polar Electro,
- adidas America Inc,
- Dexcom, Inc.,
- Giorgio Armani S.p.A,
- Microsoft
Market Drivers:
- Growing demand for wireless fitness & sports devices due to increasing technological advancement will propel the growth of the market
- Increasing preference for smartwatch among young generation is expected to drive the market growth
- High demand for wearable devices & trackers devices to track several activities such as steps covered in a day and calories among another will fuel the growth of the market
- Rising health awareness among the consumer as the consumers across the world are spending on health monitoring gadgets which is a driver for the market growth
Market Restraints:
- High cost of smartphone with less battery life phone is expected to restrain the market growth
- Data provided by smart watches is not 100% accurate which is decreasing the usage which will hinder the growth of the market
- Dearth of awareness about the technology and utility will also limit the market in the forecast period
Key Developments in the Market:
- In June 2019, Google (U.S.) announced that it will acquire Fossil’s smartwatch-related intellectual property and personnel. This acquisition will help the company to increase its market share in smartwatch market as google will get both IP and their developer to develop most technological advance smartwatches
- In January 2017, Fitbit, Inc, acquired Vector Watch, a smartwatch maker. With this acquisition , both the companies will start building other new products with amazing features and experiences with incorporating unique technologies
Market Segmentations:
Global Smartwatch Market is segmented on the basis of
- Product Type
- Application
- Operating System
- Processor
- RAM
- Display Type
- Price Range
- Distribution Channel
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Product Type
- Extension
- Standalone
- Classic/Hybrid
By Application
- Personal Assistance & Safety
- Health / Wellness
- Media and Entertainment
- Sports
- Communication
- Others
By Operating System
- Wear OS
- WatchOS
- Firefox OS
- Tizen
- AsteroidOS
- Sailfish OS
- Ubuntu Touch
- Others
By Processor
- Single-Core
- Dual-Core
- Quad-Core
- Apple S1
By Ram
- 512 MB
- 1 GB
- 2 GB
- 3 GB
- 4 GB
By Display type
- OLED
- LCD
- Interferometric modulator display
By Price Range
- High-End Smartwatches
- Mid-End Smartwatches
- Low-End Smartwatches
By Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- E-Commerce
- Retail Stores
- Others
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Analysis:
Global smartwatch market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smartwatch market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
