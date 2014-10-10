“Global Vision Positioning Industry Research Report” provides detailed insight covering all important parameters including Development Trends, Challenges, Opportunities, Key Insights and Competitive Analysis of Vision Positioning Market.

The vision positioning system provides real-time information about the surrounding in which they are installed. Increasing demand for drones from media and entertainment and agriculture are fueling the growth of the vision positioning market. Vision positioning is used for both indoor and outdoor position tracking that is also propelling the growth of the vision positioning market.

The vision positioning is the advanced positioning system used for various applications such as in cars, jets, drones, space vehicle, and among others, henceforth increasing demand for the vision positioning market. However, the strict rules and regulation for export of the system is the key hindering factor for the growth of the vision positioning market. The growing application of automated guided vehicles for commercial and military purposes and increasing the use of unmanned aerial vehicles is expected to drive the growth of the vision positioning market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ABB Ltd.

Adtech (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Infsoft GmbH

Omron Corporation

Pepperl+Fuchs

Senion AB

Sick AG

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

The “Global Vision Positioning Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Vision Positioning industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Vision Positioning market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Vision Positioning market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global vision positioning market is segmented on the basis of component, solution, platform, location, application. On the basis of component the market is segmented as sensors, camera systems, visual markers, others. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as navigation, analytics, tracking, industrial solutions, others. On the basis of platform the market is segmented as unmanned aerial vehicle/drones, robotics, automated guided vehicle, others. On the basis of location the market is segmented as indoor positioning system, outdoor positioning system. On the basis of application the market is segmented as commercial, defense.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Vision Positioning market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Vision Positioning Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Vision Positioning market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Vision Positioning market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Vision Positioning Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Vision Positioning Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Vision Positioning Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Vision Positioning Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

