The market analysis and insights included in the Olive Oil market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Olive Oil market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global olive oil market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.35% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the product as a non-fatty alternative to conventional oils, along with rising consumption from online marketing channels.

Global Olive Oil Market By Product (Processed Olive Oil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Olive Pomace Oil), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Olive Oil Market

Olive oil is liquid cooking oil extracted from olives, which are cold pressed as a whole. The oil is pressed and extracted after the olives are washed completely so as to rid them of any contaminants. Extraction of oil is a very simple process requiring very little resource consumption. The variations/grades of olive oil depend on the olives being used and also the extraction process. Even with the primary objectives of the production of these oils is for food & beverages, its applications are expanding heavily with growing awareness regarding its health benefits. This is increasing its demand from the pharmaceutical and personal care market.

Top Key Players:

DEOLEO;

Salov S.p.A.;

BORGES INTERNATIONAL GROUP, S.L.;

Ybarra;

Rafael Salgado;

SOVENA;

Cargill, Incorporated;

World Excellent Products S.A.;

POMPEIAN;

MONINI;

Antonio Celentano Extra Virgin Olive Oil;

Colavita;

Avril Group;

Olive Oil & Vinegar;

Maçarico;

Dcoop S.Coop.And.;

ACEITES LA MASÍA;

com;

Grup Pons;

Gallo Worldwide;

Jaencoop Grupo;

Muela-Olives, S.L.;

Leonardo Olive Oil;

ΜΙΝΕRVΑ

among others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing concerns regarding the healthcare of individuals coupled with changes in lifestyles is expected to drive the growth of the market

Benefits against anti-inflammatory conditions and cardiac disorders is also one of the major factors behind the growth of the market

Growth in demand from the personal care and pharmaceutical products due to its benefits against hair fall and skin nourishment characteristics is expected to foster growth of the market

Rising rate of obesity is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Low production capacity of the emerging nations for the production of these oils; the market value is expected to suffer from restricted growth

Variations in the prices of olives making price of olive oils vulnerable to this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Dcoop S.Coop.And. announced that they had acquired a minority stake of 5% in the Portugal-based company, Maçarico. The company is focused on marketing table olives and olive oil. The stake also includes a supply agreement of olives by Maçarico. This will increase the revenue streams of both the companies as they would increase their geographical presence worldwide with a larger distribution area.

In May 2018, Avril Group announced that they had acquired a majority share in Costa d’Oro, an Italy based olive oil producer. This acquisition will significantly improve the production capacities of olive oil for Avril Group while also improving the geographical presence of the company expanding the market share. The acquisition also includes a deal of minority stake being given to Castel. This will establish Avril Group as the third biggest market leader for olive oil.

Market Segmentations:

Global Olive Oil Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Application

End-User

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product

Processed Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive Pomace Oil

By Application

Food & Beverages

Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

By Geography

North America

US.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Olive Oil Market

Global olive oil market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of olive oil market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

