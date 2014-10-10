The radio access network is used in mobile, computer, and any other wireless device for transmitting signal, sound, and information with the help of radio access network technology, hence boosting demand for the radio access network market. The increasing demand for the 3G, 4G, and 5G network is fueling the growth of the radio access network market. However, lack of awareness about network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the market. The increasing demand for better network coverage, increasing adoption of mobile phones, and a rise in technological advancement are the major factor that is expected to drive the growth of the radio access network market.

The global radio access network market is segmented on the basis of communication infrastructure, connectivity technology, deployment region. On the basis of communication infrastructure the market is segmented as small cell, macro cell, ran equipment, das. On the basis of connectivity technology the market is segmented as 2G, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G. On the basis of deployment region the market is segmented as high-density urban area, suburban and rural area.

Top Companies profiled in this report: Cisco Systems, Inc., Commscope, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia, SAMSUNG, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

The report analyzes factors affecting radio access network market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the radio access network market in these regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global radio access network market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The radio access network market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

