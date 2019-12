Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 6.1 Billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 9 Billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 4.9%. The continuous demand for advanced technology to enhance the solution is key factor to growth.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global orthopaedic imaging equipment market are General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION, Hitachi, Ltd., Esaote SpA, Planmed OY, Hologic, Inc., Shimadzu Analytical (India) Pvt. Ltd. , FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Össur Corporate, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, NuVasive®, Inc., Wright Medical Group N.V., Globus Medical Inc., DJO Global, among others..

Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market By Product Type (X-Ray Systems, CT-Scanner, MRI Systems, EOS Imaging Systems, Ultrasound, Nuclear Imaging Systems), Indications (Acute injuries (Sports injuries, Trauma cases), Chronic Disorders (Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, Prolapsed Disc, Degenerative joint diseases), End User (Hospitals, Radiology Centers, Emergency Care Facility, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

Orthopaedic imaging equipment is imaging devices used to diagnose specific nature of musculoskeletal injury or condition. These devices widely used in Hospitals, Radiology Centers, Emergency Care Facility, Ambulatory Surgical Centers.

Market Drivers

Rising preference for point-of-care devices

Rising number of bone-related ailments, fractures and disorders

Growing public-private investments and funding

Market Restraint

Rising cost of clinical trials

Stringent regulations associated with commercialization of orthopaedic imaging devices.

Segmentation: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

By Product Type

X-Ray Systems

CT-Scanner

MRI Systems

EOS Imaging Systems

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging Systems.

By Indications

Acute injuries

Sports injuries

Trauma cases

Chronic disorders

Osteoarthritis

Osteoporosis

Prolapsed disc

Degenerative joint diseases

By End – User

Hospitals

Radiology centers

Emergency care facility

Ambulatory surgical centers

By Geography

North America US. Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, the Orthopaedic Implant Company launched new product a 5.5mm PEEK suture anchor system for orthopedic surgery. The implant that offers flexibility, at a cost-effective price. Through this Orthopaedic Implant Co. enters sports medicine market.

In January 2019, Carestream Health, New York-based medical imaging and IT Company announced that they got awarded with 42 U.S. patents from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2018. There imaging system can help in treating a host of orthopaedic conditions.

Competitive Analysis: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

The global orthopaedic imaging equipment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of orthopaedic imaging equipment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Orthopaedic Imaging Equipment Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Primary Respondents

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global insulin delivery devices market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

