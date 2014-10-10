Consumer IoT (Internet of Things) can be described as a type of Internet of Things, with the main difference coming on the application and the devices it is used on. Internet of Things connects the different devices, networks, systems so that there is ease of communication and usage. For example, smart house is the perfect example of consumer IoT as it incorporates all the smart devices with the same network and perfectly applies and achieves ease of communication and usage for the consumer.

The Consumer IoT report highlights all the dominant facets and key players of the Consumer IoT market which contributes a lot in ever-changing growth patterns of the market.

Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of internet and multimedia users with growing adoption of smart devices.

Competitive Landscape-Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

By Offerings By Node Component Processor Microcontroller (MCU) Microprocessor (MPU) Digital Signal Processor (DSP) Application Processor (AP) Sensor Accelerometers Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS) Heart Rate Sensors Pressure Sensors Temperature Sensors Blood Glucose Sensors Blood Oxygen Sensors Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors Humidity Sensors Image Sensors Ambient Light Sensors Carbon Monoxide Sensors Motion & Position Sensors Camera Modules Connectivity IC Wired IC Ethernet/IP Wireless Ant+ Bluetooth Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Zigbee Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Near Field Communication (NFC) Cellular Network Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigational Satellite System (GNSS) Module Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN) Memory Device Flash Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) Logic Device Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA) By Network Infrastructure Server Tower Server Rack Server Blade Server Density-Optimized Server Storage Ethernet Switch & Routing Gateway By Solution Software Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Solution Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Bandwidth Management Platform Device Management Application Management Network Management By Service Professional Services Deployment & Integration Service Support & Maintenance Consulting Services Managed Services

By End-Use Application Wearable Devices Activity Monitors Smart Watches Smart Glasses Body-Worn Cameras Consumer Electronics Smart Light Smart TV Smart Washing Machines Smart Dryer Smart Refrigerator Smart Oven Smart Cooktop Smart Cooker Smart Deep Freezer Smart Dishwasher Smart Coffee Maker Smart Kettle Healthcare Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor Blood Pressure Monitor Blood Glucose Monitor Continuous Glucose Monitor Pulse Oximeter Automated External Defibrillator Programmable Syringe Pump Wearable Injector Multi-Parameter Monitor Fall Detector Smart Pill Dispenser Home Automation Occupancy Sensors Daylight Sensors Smart Thermostats IP Cameras Smart Meters Smart Locks Smoke Detectors Automotive Connected Cars Level 1 Automation – Driver Assistance Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS) Parking Assist (PA) System Level 2 Automation – Partial Automation Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Improved Parking Assist (PA) Systems Level 3 Automation – Conditional Automation Traffic Jam Chauffeur Highway Driving Level 4 Automation – High Automation Sensor Fusion Automatic Pilot Highway Ultrasonic Sensors Cameras/Image Sensors Radar Lidar Infrared (IR) Detector In-Car Infotainment Traffic Management Vehicle Detection Sensors Pedestrian Presence Sensors Speed Sensors Thermal Camera Automated Incident Detection (AID) Camera

The Consumer IoT market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions.

The Consumer IoT market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-: North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Consumer IoT market Overview

Chapter 2: Consumer IoT market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Consumer IoT Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Consumer IoT Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Consumer IoT Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Consumer IoT Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Chapter 15: Appendix

