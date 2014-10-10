Consumer IoT Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026| IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric,
Consumer IoT (Internet of Things) can be described as a type of Internet of Things, with the main difference coming on the application and the devices it is used on. Internet of Things connects the different devices, networks, systems so that there is ease of communication and usage. For example, smart house is the perfect example of consumer IoT as it incorporates all the smart devices with the same network and perfectly applies and achieves ease of communication and usage for the consumer.
The Consumer IoT report highlights all the dominant facets and key players of the Consumer IoT market which contributes a lot in ever-changing growth patterns of the market. This is report has been designed for readers who wants to know how the market is going to behave in forecast period from 2019 till 2026.
Global consumer IoT market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 47.50 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 172.34 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.48% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing number of internet and multimedia users with growing adoption of smart devices.
- Performs Competitive Analysis: Global consumer IoT market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of consumer IoT market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Competitive Landscape-Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, NXP Semiconductors, Intel Corporation, STMicroelectronics, IBM Corporation, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Symantec Corporation, TE Connectivity, Schneider Electric, Cisco, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Google, LG Electronics, SAMSUNG, Sony Corporation, Microsoft, AT&T Intellectual Property, Honeywell International Inc., and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
Increasing direct consumption of Consumer IoT will uplift the growth of the global Consumer IoT market
- Conducts Overall Consumer IoT Market Segmentation : This knowledgeable market research report offers lucrative opportunities by breaking down complex market data into segments on the basis of –
- Scope of Consumer IoT Market
- By Offerings
- By Node Component
- Processor
- Microcontroller (MCU)
- Microprocessor (MPU)
- Digital Signal Processor (DSP)
- Application Processor (AP)
- Sensor
- Accelerometers
- Inertial Measurement Units (IMUS)
- Heart Rate Sensors
- Pressure Sensors
- Temperature Sensors
- Blood Glucose Sensors
- Blood Oxygen Sensors
- Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensors
- Humidity Sensors
- Image Sensors
- Ambient Light Sensors
- Carbon Monoxide Sensors
- Motion & Position Sensors
- Camera Modules
- Connectivity IC
- Wired IC
- Ethernet/IP
- Wireless
- Ant+
- Bluetooth
- Bluetooth Smart/Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)
- Zigbee
- Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi)
- Near Field Communication (NFC)
- Cellular Network
- Global Positioning System (GPS)/Global Navigational Satellite System (GNSS) Module
- Bluetooth/Wireless Local Area Network (WLAN)
- Memory Device
- Flash
- Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM)
- Logic Device
- Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)
- By Network Infrastructure
- Server
- Tower Server
- Rack Server
- Blade Server
- Density-Optimized Server
- Storage
- Ethernet Switch & Routing
- Gateway
- By Solution
- Software
- Real-Time Streaming Analytics
- Security Solution
- Data Management
- Remote Monitoring
- Network Bandwidth Management
- Platform
- Device Management
- Application Management
- Network Management
- By Service
- Professional Services
- Deployment & Integration Service
- Support & Maintenance
- Consulting Services
- Managed Services
- By End-Use Application
- Wearable Devices
- Activity Monitors
- Smart Watches
- Smart Glasses
- Body-Worn Cameras
- Consumer Electronics
- Smart Light
- Smart TV
- Smart Washing Machines
- Smart Dryer
- Smart Refrigerator
- Smart Oven
- Smart Cooktop
- Smart Cooker
- Smart Deep Freezer
- Smart Dishwasher
- Smart Coffee Maker
- Smart Kettle
- Healthcare
- Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor
- Blood Pressure Monitor
- Blood Glucose Monitor
- Continuous Glucose Monitor
- Pulse Oximeter
- Automated External Defibrillator
- Programmable Syringe Pump
- Wearable Injector
- Multi-Parameter Monitor
- Fall Detector
- Smart Pill Dispenser
- Home Automation
- Occupancy Sensors
- Daylight Sensors
- Smart Thermostats
- IP Cameras
- Smart Meters
- Smart Locks
- Smoke Detectors
- Automotive
- Connected Cars
- Level 1 Automation – Driver Assistance
- Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS)
- Parking Assist (PA) System
- Level 2 Automation – Partial Automation
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA) & Improved Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
- Improved Parking Assist (PA) Systems
- Level 3 Automation – Conditional Automation
- Traffic Jam Chauffeur
- Highway Driving
- Level 4 Automation – High Automation
- Sensor Fusion
- Automatic Pilot Highway
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Cameras/Image Sensors
- Radar
- Lidar
- Infrared (IR) Detector
- Level 1 Automation – Driver Assistance
- In-Car Infotainment
- Traffic Management
- Vehicle Detection Sensors
- Pedestrian Presence Sensors
- Speed Sensors
- Thermal Camera
- Automated Incident Detection (AID) Camera
- Helps to identify the key areas through geographical analysis: The Consumer IoT market research report serves as a helpful guide to the shape and track the business growth in the targeted regions. The location or region plays an important in refining and improving marketing strategies, so this report incorporates in-depth geographical analysis of the following regions-:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
We at Data Bridge Market Research as well as customized reports along with short and long term consulting services pertaining to your requirements; offering accurate analysis, post precise data mining and analysis of information gathered. Adding to that, our lude customized data pack, proposing market.
The Consumer IoT Market Report Offers Enlightenment of:
- Proficient evaluation of industry, inventions, advancement, latest trends, threats of Consumer IoT market.
- Details of former years from 2019 to 2019 as well as a forecast for up to 2026.
- Key products, regions and main segments comprising applications and types.
- An outlook of industry competition along with market driving factors, production capacities, persistent performance, and potentials of companies.
Table of Content:
Chapter 1: Consumer IoT market Overview
Chapter 2: Consumer IoT market Economic Impact
Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer
Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)
Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)
Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8: Consumer IoT Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 11: Consumer IoT Market Geographic Analyses
Chapter 11.1: North America
Chapter 11.2: Europe
Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific
Chapter 11.4: South America
Chapter 12: Consumer IoT Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13: Consumer IoT Market Forecast (2019-2026)
Chapter 14: Related Reports
Chapter 15: Appendix
