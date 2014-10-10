Enterprise resource planning technologies is a planning program which helps in managing increasing work flow and modifies inventory to ensure new orders and to keep the current day to day level work in flow. ERP system also helps in maintaining work flow schedule and understand the cost of production on real time basis. Enterprise resource planning technologies has wide application in large industries where inventory is maintained such as logistical operations, transportation, and finance and other. For instance, in 2017 Microsoft Company launched Azure location-based services; it is a new azure cloud offering to power the location of things of detects the location. This will help to empower the industrial transformation from manufacturing to retail as it will be including physical data that can connect smart cities in a better way. In 2017, Oracle Company launched a cloud data base which is capable of patching cyber security weaknesses on its own accord. Autonomous database cloud use machine learning to rectify human error, self-scaling and self-repairing database functions.

The EnterpriSE Resource Planning Technologies report highlights all the dominant facets and key players of the EnterpriSE Resource Planning Technologies market which contributes a lot in ever-changing growth patterns of the market. This is report has been designed for readers who wants to know how the market is going to behave in forecast period from 2019 till 2026.

The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market is expected to reach USD 19.72 billion by 2025 from USD 5.90 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.14% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Performs Competitive Analysis:The Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of enterprise resource planning technologies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. In 2017 MyOperator launches startup program to Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies and automation among the startup ecosystem. It helps early-stage startups to foster their business with the help of Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies.

Competitive Landscape- MyOperator, Adept Business Solutions, Afas Software, Apprise Software, Inc., Associated Computer Solutions (Pty) Ltd, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor Inc., Iqms.Com, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Qad Inc., Qualtec Systems Ltd, Salesforce.Com, Inc, Sap Se, Smart Erp Solutions, Inc., Synergix Technologies, Syspro, The Sage Group Plc, Unit4, Workday, Inc., Workwise Llc

Global Enterprise Resource Planning Technologies Market, By Deployment (On-Premises And Cloud), Function (Administration, Payroll, Academics, Finance, Transportation, Logistical Operations, Others) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025;

