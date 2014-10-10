The manufacturing execution system is totally dominated by software segment which are useful in manufacturing processes. When the data collection is automated, MES schedules, tracks and modifies production activities as well as monitors and controls the performance of equipment..

In 2017, ABB acquired Base Ten’s MES software business, where expand its industrial information technologies (IT) capabilities in the important pharmaceutical sector.

In 2017, GE Digital launched new version of manufacturing execution system, where the software is completely digitizes paper-based processes so companies can rise production output of individual person, reduce reporting and administration, downfall defects and material required, and ensure up-to-date routes and work instruction.

The Manufacturing Execution System (MES) market is expected to reach USD 19.17 billion by 2025 from USD 8.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.6% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape- Schneider Electric, ABB, Emerson Electric Co., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Werum IT Solutions GmbH, HCL Technologies Limited, Yokogawa India Ltd., Atos SE Wonderware, Thyssenkrupp System, Siemens, SAP, Plex, Oracle SCM Solution, Rockwell Automation, Lighthouse MES Solution, Itac, IQMS, GE Digital, Emerson Synade, Dassault Systemes, Cogiscan, Brighteye

Conducts Overall Manufacturing Execution System Market Segmentation

By Component Type (On-Premises, On-Demand, Hybrid), Offering (Software And Services), Process Industry(Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Water And Wastewater Treatment, Energy And Power Market, Pharmaceutical, Pulp And Paper)End User Industry(Medical Devices, Automotive, Electronics And Electrical And Aerospace And Defense) Geographical Segments (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) -Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: Manufacturing Execution System market Overview

Chapter 2: Manufacturing Execution System market Economic Impact

Chapter 3: Competition by Manufacturer

Chapter 4: Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2019-2026)

Chapter 5: Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2019-2026)

Chapter 6: Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7: market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8: Manufacturing Execution System Market by Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11: Manufacturing Execution System Market Geographic Analyses

Chapter 11.1: North America

Chapter 11.2: Europe

Chapter 11.3: Asia-Pacific

Chapter 11.4: South America

Chapter 12: Manufacturing Execution System Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 13: Manufacturing Execution System Market Forecast (2019-2026)

Chapter 14: Related Reports

Chapter 15: Appendix

