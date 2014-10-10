According to a new market study entitled ” Consumer IoT Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Component (Processor, Sensor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device, and Logic Device); Network Infrastructure (Server, Storage , Ethernet Switch and Routing, and Gateway); Solution (Software and Service); and Application (Wearable Devices, Consumer Electronics, Home Automation, Automotive, and Healthcare)- Global Analysis and Forecasting, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

The consumer IoT refers to the numerous of physical personal devices, such as wearable, smartphones, and other devices. Rising number of smart home appliances, are connected to the internet to collect and share data. Consumer IoT are used in applications such as security, home monitoring, automation, and control as well as networked entertainment in the home. The advancements in artificial intelligence, the rise of big data, growing number of internet users & adoption of smart devices, better networks & connectivity are the primary drivers that are boosting the growth of the consumer IoT market. Moreover, the government funding in R&D activities related to IoT and growing digital & mobile lifestyle are expected to provide significant opportunities to consumer IoT market to grow in the coming years.

Top Companies profiled in this report: Analog Devices, Inc., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, General Electric Company, Intel Corporation, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Qualcomm Incorporated, Schneider Electric, STMicroelectronics, and Texas Instruments Inc. among others.

The analysis of the global market for Consumer IoT until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Consumer IoT industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Consumer IoT with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Consumer IoT is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period.

The report on the area of Consumer IoT by Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the market Consumer IoT.

