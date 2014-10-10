According to a new market study entitled “Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type (VR Gaming Zones, Arcade Studios, and Sports Arcades); and Age Group (Children and Adults) – Global Analysis and Forecasting, “explains the report, explaining the key drivers of this growth and highlighting key market players and their evolution. The report factors this growth and also highlights the major players in the market and their developments.

Family/indoor entertainment centers are the places designed for individuals of the different age group to spend their leisure time. Due to the availability of a large number of gaming options for entertainment, the family entertainment centers are observing high crowd and therefore driving the market. For a set-up of fully equipped entertainment centers for families, huge capital investment is required which might affect the family/indoor entertainment centers market. Nevertheless, now the players’ offers food & beverages, and other items under a single roof in gaming zone which successfully attracts a large number of families and henceforth is expected to accelerate the growth of family/indoor entertainment centers market in the forthcoming period.

Leading Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market Players:

CEC Entertainment, Inc. Cinergy Entertainment Dave & Buster’s Kidzania Lucky Strike Entertainment Nickelodeon Universe SMAAASH Scene75 Entertainment Centers Timezone The Walt Disney Company

The analysis of the global market for Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers until 2027 is an in-depth study of the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers industry, which focuses on global market trends. The report aims to provide an overview of the global market for Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers with detailed market segmentation by product / application and by region. The global market for Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers is expected to experience strong growth over the forecast period.

Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The overall Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market. Also, primary interview were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Family/Indoor Entertainment Centers market.

