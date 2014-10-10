Automated passenger counting systems are electronic systems designed for keeping track of passengers boarding and disembarking public or private transport. The technological solutions in the transit systems provide useful insights into statistics related to peak and non-peak hours, route analytics, real-time passenger count, and the number of passengers per stop. Additionally, it enables passengers to locate the vehicle in real-time and plan routes accordingly.

The success of mobile platforms and applications further portrays a lucrative landscape for the industry players of automated passenger counting system market during the forecast period.

The automated passenger counting system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as technological developments in transit systems coupled with increased adoption of such solutions in the transport sector. Moreover, the demand for real-time transit information and government regulations is further expected to fuel the market growth positively.

However, poor transportation infrastructure may hamper the growth of the automated passenger counting system market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, a rise in internet-based services for timely updates is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market players active in the automated passenger counting system market in the future.

Top Dominating Key Players: Cisco Systems, Clever Devices Ltd., Dilax Intelcom GmbH, Eurotech S.P.A., Hella Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technology Co., Ltd, Infodev Electronic Designers International Inc., Siemens AG and Trapeze Group

The global automated passenger counting system market is segmented on the basis of type, application, component, and technology. Based on type, the market is segmented as passenger information display systems, passenger information announcement systems, infotainment systems, emergency communication systems, and passenger information mobile application. The market on the basis of the application is classified as roadways, railways, and airways. By component, the market is segmented as multimedia displays, networking and communication devices, public announcement systems, and sensors. On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented as time-of-flight, stereoscopic vision, infrared, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated passenger counting system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated passenger counting system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting automated passenger counting system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the automated passenger counting system market in these regions.

