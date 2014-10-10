Detail Analysis of Global Doppler Ultrasound Market with respect to region specific market growth and Top Companies analysis. Along with this regional analysis of the market which includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Eye examination equipment are required for the diagnosis and treatment of various eye diseases such as cataract, conjunctivitis, glaucoma, and other diseases. Ophthalmoscopes, retinoscopes, fundus cameras and other devices are majorly used for retinal and glaucoma examination while wavefront aberrometer, corneal topography systems and others are used for corneal and cataract examination.

The optometry/eye exam equipment market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising emphasis on eye care, increasing demand for ophthalmology equipment and instruments and availability of eye treatments in specialty hospitals. Extensive use of eye examination devices creates growth opportunities for the market.

The “Global Optometry or Eye Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical devices industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of optometry or eye equipment market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global optometry or eye equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading optometry or eye equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Top Players:

1.Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

2. HAAG-STREIT GROUP

3. TOPCON CORPORATION

4. NIDEK CO., LTD

5. Heidelberg Engineering GmbH

6. Sonomed Escalon

7. Canon

8. HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG

9. Luneau Technology USA, Inc.

10. Essilor

The Global Optometry/Eye Exam Equipment Market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into retina and glaucoma examination products, general examination products, and cornea and cataract examination products. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into clinics, hospitals and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global optometry or eye equipment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The optometry or eye equipment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting optometry or eye equipment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the optometry or eye equipment market in these regions.

