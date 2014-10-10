To keep on ahead in the competition in this era of industrialization, market research report helps a lot and Food Preservatives Market report is right there for the same. The report provides strategically analyzed market research analysis and perceptive business insights into the relevant markets of clients. It also aids in acquiring better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours. Food Preservatives Market study identifies new opportunities and most important customers so that increased revenue and business growth is achieved. With the effective use of technology, new applications and expertise to manage large and complex market data tables have been managed in the Food Preservatives Market report for the automatic forecast.

The leading market players in the global Food Preservatives Market primarily are:

Cargill, DowDuPont, DSM, Univar, Kemin Industries, Akzo Nobel N.V., Galactic s.a., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Brenntag AG, Celanese, Prinova Group, Tate & Lyle Ventures, Hawkins Watts New Zealand, Albemarle Corporation

Growth in the convenience food sector is directly supporting the growth of the food preservatives market. Food preservatives have a major role in “on-the-go” convenience foods to reduce the risk of microbial spoilage. They are one of the vital additives used in processed food products to stabilize their shelf-life.

The Food Preservatives Market reports also cover country-level analysis:

North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o U.K

o France

o Italy

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o ASEAN Countries

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

This report focuses on the Food Preservatives in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Regional Analysis

As per RFM analysis, the global food preservatives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the world. North America is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in the usage of food preservatives in ready-to-eat food products. The market in the region is estimated to reach USD 1,187.0 million, in terms of value, by 2023. Europe is also expected to witness an above-average growth rate of 3.93% during the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to expand at the highest growth rate of 4.53% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Segments

The global food preservatives market is segmented into type, function, and application

By type, it is segmented into natural and synthetic, among which, the synthetic segment is estimated to account for the major market share throughout the forecast period, and is expected to reach to USD 2,193.3 million by the end of 2023, registering a CAGR of 3.56%. However, the natural segment is projected to expand at a high growth rate of 4.29% during the forecast period. Synthetic segment is further sub-segmented into sorbates, benzoates, propionates, nitrates, and others. Among the synthetic segment, sorbates is expected to hold the maximum market share throughout the forecast period. However, propionates are estimated to witness the highest growth rate of 4.24% during the forecast period.

By function, the market is segmented into antimicrobials, antioxidants, and others, among which the antimicrobials segment is dominating the market. Antimicrobials segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% during the forecast period.

By application, the global food preservatives market has been segmented into bakery & confectionery, dairy & frozen desserts, snacks, oils & fats, beverages, meat products, and others. Bakery & confectionery segment is dominating the global food preservatives market, and the segment is estimated to reach USD 900.0 million by the end of 2023. However, dairy & frozen desserts segment is anticipated to witness huge growth in the near future.

Major Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Dynamics

4 Global Food preservatives Market By Type

5 Global Food preservatives Market By Function

6 Global Food preservatives Market By Application

7 Global Food preservatives Market by Region

8 Competitive Landscape

9 Company Profiles

