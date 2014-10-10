Global Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global carbon nanotubes (CNT) market are Nanocyl SA, Arkema, Cheap Tubes, SHOWA DENKO K.K., TORAY INTERNATIONAL, INC., Arry International Group Limited, Hanwha Group, OCSiAl, KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL, Klean Industries Inc., Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., Nanoshel LLC, ADVANCE NANOPOWER INC and CHASM Advanced Materials among others.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is expected to reach USD 24.51 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 16.43% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. This market growth is attributed to the growing product demand from application industries such as electronics, plastics and energy storage.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Definition:

Carbon nanotubes are a category of tiny allotropic carbon with nanometres sizes. Their electrical, thermal and physical properties make them ideal for a variety of industrial applications. CNTs possess wonderful properties such as high strength, economical electrical physical phenomenon and have the power to withstand high temperatures. These nanotubes are widely used for a variety of industrial applications, including polymers, natural philosophy, medicine, aerospace, defense, automotive and energy, among others. These were commonly used to boost the strength and weight properties of polymers as a reinforcing component. In contrast, CNTs have a smaller size and a larger electromagnetic mechanical tendency and have the ability to swap metal for a variety of applications.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Scope and Market Size

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market has been segmented on the basis of product type, method, and applications.

On the basis of product type, carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is segmented into multi-walled carbon nanotube and single-walled carbon nanotube.

On the basis of method, carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is segmented into arc discharge, laser ablation of graphite, chemical vapor deposition, catalytic chemical vapor deposition, high-pressure carbon monoxide reaction and others.

Based on the applications, carbon nanotubes (CNT) market is segmented into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, chemicals & polymers, batteries & capacitors, energy, medical, textiles, advanced materials, aerospace& defense and others.

Country Level Analysis of Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market

On the basis of region, Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Drivers:

Superior chemical and mechanical properties of Carbon nanotubes drives this market growth.

Rising demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles drives the market growth.

Technological advancements in carbon nanotubes drives the market growth.

Emerging demand from Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market growth.

Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Restraints:

Environmental concern and health & safety issues are hampering the growth of market.

The high cost allied with the production of carbon nanotubes is one of the major restraint in the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, SABIC has acquired a majority stake in a five-year-old nanotechnology company, Black Diamond Structures, which focuses on boosting the energy storage of lead-acid and lithium-ion batteries. BDS has developed proprietary technology that modifies carbon nanotubes and has the potential to improve the performance of batteries. This acquisition will expand the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

In July 2019, Chinese chemical manufacturers Haiyi and East Chem have launched native production of OCSiAl’s TUBALL BATT, a single-wall nanotube (SWCNT) additive for element anodes for EVs. Single-wall carbon nanotube was designed to enhance the standard and longevity of the battery once applied to the polymer anode. Haiyi and East Chem target at a combined annual production volume of 7,000 metric a lot of TUBALL BATT. This will expand business growth of the company

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

