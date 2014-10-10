Global PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global PU sole (Footwear Polyurethane) market are BASF SE, Huntsman International LLC, Covestro AG, Dow, Coim Group, Wanhua Chemical Group Co.,Ltd., The Lubrizol Corporation, LANXESS, Rogers Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Trelleborg AB, VCM Polyurethanes Pvt. Ltd., CELLULAR MOULDINGS and Era Polymers among others.

PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market is expected to reach USD 8.43 billion growing at a substantial CAGR of 5.80% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. This market growth is attributed to the development of the footwear industry which is driven by increasing design and lifestyle patterns.

PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market Scope and Market Size

PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market has been segmented on the basis of footwear type, raw material and end use.

On the basis of footwear type, PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market is segmented into sports, leisure, work & safety, slippers & sandals and others.

On the basis of raw material, PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market is segmented into methylene diphenyl diisocyanate, toluene diphenyl diisocyanate, and polyols.

Based on the end use, PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market is segmented into men, women and children.

Country Level Analysis of PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market

On the basis of region, PU Sole (Footwear Polyurethane) Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa. Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region. Asia-Pacific is the largest and the fastest growing region in this market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Market Drivers:

High growth in sales of footwear drives the market growth.

Growing production of footwear is expected to drive the market growth.

Increasing demand for comfortable footwear than traditional leather footwear drives the market growth.

Superior Properties of Polyurethane as Shoe Sole Material is driving the market growth.

Market Restraints:

Harmful impact on human health and environment is one of the major restraint in the market growth.

Raw material for the production of PU sole are toxic in nature so that it impact on the growth of market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, The Canadian shoe manufacturer SOLE has teamed up with responsible clothing company United By Blue to produce a shoe designed with sustainable materials in every aspect, from tongue to tread without compromising on quality and durability. In a time when the earth is under unsustainable pressure from human consumption. This collaboration is expected to improve the product portfolio as well as user base of the company.



Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

