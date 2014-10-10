Global Protective Cultures Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Protective Cultures Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global protective cultures market are Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, DuPont, DSM, Sacco System by Sacco srl, CSK food enrichment, THT s.a., Meat Cracks Technology GmbH, Dalton Biotecnologie S.r.l., Biochem Srl, SOYUZSNAB JSC, Aristomenis D. Phikas & Co SA and many others.

Protective Cultures Market is expected to rise by registering a substantial CAGR of 5.4% in the forecast period of 2020-2029. Potential business growth in protective cultures market value can be credited to the consumer awareness about clean label products.

Market Definition: Protective cultures consist primarily of bacterium especially hand-picked for his or her ability to inhibit the expansion of morbific organisms or microbiological degradation. Protecting cultures themselves have antimicrobial effects through the assembly of specific metabolites like organic acids, together with carboxylic acid, carboxylic acid & propanoic acid, and competitive exclusion once they beat the nutrient degrading agents additionally as gas. The use of protecting cultures to take care of soured foods like yogurts, cheeses, sour cream, and soured sausage can drive the expansion of the trade within the coming back years. Protecting cultures have gained quality as new natural food preservatives because of their use proving to be very helpful for labels.

Protective Cultures Market Scope and Market Size

Protective Cultures Market has been segmented on the basis of product form, target microorganism, composition and application.

On the basis of product form, the protective cultures market is segmented into freeze-dried and frozen.

On the basis of target microorganism, the protective cultures market is segmented into yeasts & molds and bacteria.

On the basis of composition, the protective cultures market is segmented into single-strain, multi-strain and multi-strain mixed.

Based on application, protective cultures market is segmented into dairy & dairy products, meat & poultry products, seafood and others. The dairy & dairy products is further segmented on the basis of application into cheese, fermented milk product and butter and spread.

Country Level Analysis of Protective Cultures Market

On the basis of region, the protective cultures market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the protective cultures market. The dominant status of Europe can be attributed to the strong dairy industry in the region. . The strong demand for milk products in the global market and the decision to increase output have had a positive impact on the European dairy market. The support from the European dairy market has played a key role in driving the growth of the protective cultures market.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Market Drivers:

The major factor which drives the market is with growing demand for natural, preservative-free products there is a huge demand.

Advancement in technologies in order to promote market growth.

Growing demand of extending shelf life of perishable product is also driving the market.

Market Restraints:

Regulatory and safety requirements for food culture is going to affect the growth.

With high prices of protective culture is also restraining the market.

Strict regulation in the usage of protective culture is also going to alleviate the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2019, DuPont has announced the new ingredient “HOLDBAC YM VEGE” as the latest addition to the DuPont Danisco HOLDBAC line of protective crops, which the company claims is known for its ability to extend the shelf life and ensure the quality of the products by keeping yeast and mold spoilage free from the use of synthetic preservatives.

In April 2018, DuPont has launched a new range of cheese cultures for commercial cheese manufacturers. CHOOZIT SWIFT 600 and CHOOZIT AMERI-FLEX can be sampled in pizza cheese and are designed to provide greater consistency and reliability in the manufacturing process. This launch has been expanded the product portfolio as well as market size of the company.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

