Major factors expected to drive the expansion of the automotive local area network market embrace increasing demand for higher information measure, rise in preparation of ADAS and docudrama systems, rising vehicle production, and growing demand for traveller and safety and convenience. However, ability among parts and application compatibility may create challenges to promote growth. Key Automotive Ethernet Market Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in Broadcom, NXP Semiconductors, Marvell, Microchip Technology Inc., Vector Informatik GmbH , Molex, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Cadence Design Systems, Inc., TTTech Auto AG, AllGo Embedded Systems Pvt. Ltd., DASAN Networks, Inc., NEXCOM International Co., Ltd., ACTIA Group, Excelfore, Xilinx, System-on-Chip Engineering S.L. and many others.

Automotive Ethernet Market is expected to rise by registering a healthy CAGR 22.20%in the forecast period of 2020-2029. The major trends that accelerative growth of the market by Increasing demand for the advanced driver-assistance systems, Technological advancement and innovation within the automotive skill.

Automotive Ethernet Market Definition:

Automotive Ethernet is a physical network that is used to connect components within a car using a wired network. It is designed to meet the needs of the automotive market, including meeting electrical requirements (EMI/RFI emissions and susceptibility), bandwidth requirements, latency requirements, synchronization, and network management requirements.

Automotive Ethernet Market Scope and Market Size

Automotive Ethernet Market has been segmented on the basis of type, component, bandwidth, application, vehicle type.

On the basis of type, the automotive Ethernet market is segmented into local area network (LAN), metropolitan area network (MAN).

On the basis of component, the automotive Ethernet market is segmented into hardware, software, training and support. Support is further segmented into consulting, implementation, training and support.

Based on bandwidth the automotive Ethernet market is segmented into 10Mbps, 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5/5/10Gbps.

On the basis of application the automotive Ethernet market is segmented into advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, powertrain, body and comfort, chassis

Based on vehicle type, automotive Ethernet market is segmented into Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Farming and Off-highway Vehicles.

Country Level Analysis of Automotive Ethernet Market

On the basis of region, the Automotive Ethernet Market is segmented into North America and South America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East and Africa.

Countries covered under North and South America region are Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Rest of Americas, along with Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe covered under Europe region and Japan, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific covered under Asia-Pacific region.

Over the last few years, the automotive sector in Asia Pacific has categorically transformed due to technology development, positive economic growth, and stable socio-political conditions. Globally, the region is contributing major share in terms of production of vehicle and sales of vehicles. Mass consumer base across emerging markets, such as China, India, and Malaysia, have been driving the automotive sector. The income per capita has shown growth in China and India. Hence, automotive OEMs have huge opportunities in Asia Pacific to drive business revenue. Automotive OEMs are focusing more on safety and security features to improve customer experience.

The country section of the report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands impact of sales channels are considered while provided forecast analysis of the country data.

Automotive Ethernet Market Drivers:

Adoption of cheap LAN Technology among Automotive makers

Rise in Demand for docudrama and Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems

Significant Advancements in local area network Technology is propellant the expansion of the market

Growing Demand for Advanced Safety and rider Convenience

Automotive Ethernet Market Restraints:

Intricacy in Migration From ancient In-Vehicle property Technologies to local area network

Key Developments in the Automotive Ethernet Market :

In March 2019, Broadcom Inc. has launched the BCM8956X, An Ethernet automotive multilayer switch family designed to meet the growing demand of automated, wired cars for bandwidth, mobility, protection and time sensitive networking. Moreover, Broadcom launched its 1000BASE T1 PHY transceiver, the BCM8988X, for cars to quickly install Gigabit Ethernet on single-pair UTP cables for in-car networking applications.

In May 2019, Marvell Technology Group, a pioneer in semiconductor technologies for infrastructures, today announced a final agreement to purchase all remaining Aquantia stock from Marvell and Aquantia, company, a specialist in multi-gig-ethernet connectivity. The acquisition of Aquantia strengthens the copper and optical layer product portfolio of Marvell and extends its role on the Multi-Spot Ethernet Segment2.5G/5G/10G. Aquantia in particular offers the most extensive and most advanced offering of high-speed in-car networking solutions in the world through the innovative multi-gig automotive PHYs combined with the leading industrial gigabit PHY from Marvell and safe switching products.

In January 2018, Molex and AllGo Systems have collaborated to develop good vehicles ‘ advanced picture systems. At the patron natural philosophy Show, 9-12 January 2018, AllGo brings proving experience in automotive picture answer and ready-to-use science solutions to transmission, Navigation, and property to Molex’s exhibition of USB two.0 OTG (On – The-Go) Hubs and media module within the school East-South Hall mechanical man and iPhones, distributed media playback to alternative intelligent devices, area unit supported in AllGo OTG and Media Solutions.

In January 2018, NXP Semiconductors N.V., supplier of automotive semiconductor solutions, has announced the expansion of Ethernet product portfolio with TJA1102 PHY transceiver and SJA1105x Ethernet switch. Together, these products will help automakers deliver high-speed Ethernet networks with the small electronic footprints required for highly connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles

In June 2017, Spirent Communications has launched its first automotive Ethernet protocol compliance and performance test system with the new 1000BASE-T1 physical layer standard. The solution will enable automotive OEMs and suppliers to determine whether their data traffic is transmitted correctly and on-time over the highest bandwidth in-vehicle connectivity on the market.

Competitive Analysis and Automotive Ethernet Market Share Analysis:

Automotive Ethernet Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Automotive Ethernet Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Automotive Ethernet Market competitive landscape provides details by competitors. Details included are company overview which includes Company focus, business segment, product categories, revenue generated, and global presence. Automotive Ethernet Market report also provides information on recent financials and R&D expenditures over the years from 2020 to 2029.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

