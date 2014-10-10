Latest Study on Industrial Growth of In-Vehicle Infotainment 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Alpine Electronics, Inc., Garmin Ltd, Pioneer Corporation, HARMAN International, Panasonic Corporation, Clarion, TomTom International BV, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, DENSO CORPORATION., Visteon Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Blaupunkt, Bose Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Market Affecting Factors:

This section involves the list of various factors which have huge impact on the overall In-Vehicle Infotainment growth.

Global in-vehicle infotainment market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 11.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing vehicle production and increasing opportunities in emerging country are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Key Assessments:

There are various types of assessments carried out in In-Vehicle Infotainment report to analyze the crucial market details and evaluate market opportunities. These assessments are-

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of In-Vehicle Infotainment .

Market Drivers:

Rising trend of vehicle electrification will act as a driver for this market

Increasing demand for comfort and safety among population will also drive the market

Growing prevalence for autonomous and connected car will drive market

Increasing norms and regulations related to active safety will propel market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the system will hamper the market

Increasing demand for small and economic car will also act as a restrain for this market

Rising awareness related to safety and security will restrain the growth of this market

Crucial Market Segment Details:

Global In-Vehicle Infotainment Market By Component (Infotainment Unit, Control Panel, Head-Up Display, Telematics Control Unit), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), Form Factor (Embedded, Tethered, Integrated), Services (Entertainment Services, Navigation Services, E-Call Services, Vehicle Diagnostics Services, Other Services), Operating System (Linux, QNX, Microsoft, Others), Connectivity (3G, 4G, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi- Fi), Alternate Fuel Vehicle (Battery Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle), Installation (OEM, Aftermarket), Components (Hardware, Software)

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Significant Point Mentioned in the Research report

The market overview, market dynamics, market growth, etc. are cited in the report.

The power and also business manufacturing of the significant manufacturers has been mentioned with the technical data.

The study provides historical market data with the revenue predictions and forecast from 2019 till 2026.

This report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Purpose of This Report:

The purpose of In-Vehicle Infotainment report is to give organized market solutions to market players for smart decision marking. The report incorporates market size, patterns, details of business research and significantly more. It likewise offers investigation of worldwide and local insight, a 360-degree perspective available that incorporates factual figures, focused scene, comprehensive division, key patterns and key proposals.

