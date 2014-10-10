Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Automotive Ceramics 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are

Kyocera

Ceramtec

NGK Spark Plug

Coorstek

Morgan Advanced Materials

The other players in the market are Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials, Ibiden, Ceradyne, Corning, Elan Technology, Mcdanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies, Dyson Technical Ceramics, Almatis, International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited, PPG, Inmatec Technologies GmbH, Blasch Automotive Ceramics, Inc., Baikowski Sas, Applied Ceramics, Inc., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Anoop Ceramics, Vinayak Techno Ceramics, Khyati Ceramics, Advanced Ceramics Manufacturing, American Elements and many more.

The Global Automotive Ceramics Market is expected to reach USD 2.35 billion by 2025, from USD 1.62 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Key Assessments:

Primary and Secondary assessment- These are collected through industry journals, government bodies and stakeholders. And for secondary research, industry experts are consulted.

Qualitative and quantitative assessment

Feasibility analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis

SWOT Analysis which highlights strength, weakness, opportunities and threats of Automotive Ceramics .

Market Drivers:

Exceptional properties of automotive ceramics

Increased use as an alternative to metals and plastics

Stringent gas emission regulations worldwide

Market Restraint:

Higher cost than their metal and alloy counterparts

Need for customization for specific applications

Global Automotive Ceramics Market, By Material (Alumina Oxide Ceramics, Titanate Oxide Ceramics, Zirconia Oxide Ceramics, Others), By Application (Automotive Engine Parts, Automotive Exhaust Systems, Automotive Electronics, Others)

Table of Content

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

