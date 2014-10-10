Data Bridge Market research’s has recently launched the Robotic process automation research study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. This Robotic process automation market research report estimates the size of the market with respect to the information on key retailer revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, key developments, along with market segments and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, sales volume, future trends, market drivers, market restraints, revenue generation, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors.

Professional Key players: Xerox Corporation, Nice Systems, Pegasystems, Automation Anywhere, Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Celaton, Redwood Software, and so on

Global robotic process automation market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 29.30% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

“Global: Robotic process automation, 2019-2026” provides data for historic and forecast Robotic process automation sales globally, and also includes regional analysis, growth by region, major athleisure brands and their strategies. In addition, it analyses the key trends influencing Robotic process automation market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2016, Automation Anywhere Inc., announced the launch of new robotic process automation analytics solution Bot Insight that enables the users to visualize and access the complex data and can provide with the real time actionable business intelligence and operational insights on bot performance

In February 2016, NIIT Technologies has adopted intelligent automation by partnering with UiPath to drive greater business benefits for their clients globally. With the help of robotic process automation, NIIT Technologies can deliver end to end solutions to their customers

Nice Systems Ltd., Pegasystems Inc., Automation Anywhere Inc., Blue Prism PLC, Ipsoft, Inc., Celaton Ltd., Redwood Software, Uipath SRL, Verint System Inc., Xerox Corporation, Arago US, Inc., IBM, Thoughtonomy Ltd., Jacada Inc., Kofax Ltd, Kryon Systems, OpenConnect Systems Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Genfour, Cicero Inc., Atos SE, and others.

Key Market Segmentation of Robotic process automation Market

By Process (Automated Solutions, Decision Support and Management Solution, Interaction Solution),

Operation (Rule Based, Knowledge Based),

Type (Tool Based, Service Based),

Industry (BFSI, Telecom and IT, Travel, Hospitality and Transportation, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing and Logistics, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Others),

Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud),

Solution (Software, Service),

Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

