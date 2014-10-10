Being an outstanding market research report, this Computer Assisted Coding report serves as a backbone for your business when it is about thriving in the competition. This report studies wide-ranging industry analysis with exact estimates and forecasts that provides complete research solutions with maximum industry clarity. Being an all-embracing global market research report, it also identifies, analyses, and estimates the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the ICT industry along with the analysis of retailers, geographical regions, types, and applications. Thus, this report is the best solution for businesses if they want to stay ahead of the competition in today’s rapidly moving business landscape.

Global Computer Assisted Coding Market accounted to USD 2.5 billion and market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% by the end of 2024.

Computer aided coding software uses Structured Input or Natural Language Processing (NLP) techniques for document processing. This can improve productivity and reduce the processing time for administrators or coders. Computer aided coding software also helps reduce errors and improve the efficiency of the healthcare facility. It can be used by claimants, compliance officers and auditors to validate healthcare worker documents. Today, computer-aided coding software is available in cloud-based and on-premises types, depending on hospital requirements

The rapid spread of electronic health records (EHRs) in various healthcare facilities increases the demand for computer aided coding, which may drive the global computer aided coding market. They can be used by the healthcare department for insurance reimbursement. Computer aided coding software is widely used in healthcare facilities with the implementation of ICD-10 coding in the future.

Leading Players of Global Computer Assisted Coding Market are 3M, Optum, Nuance Communications, McKesson, Cerner Corporation, Dolbey, nThrive, Craneware, Artificial Medical Intelligence, TruCode, M*Modal, Streamline Healthcare Solutions, LLC, Epic, athenahealth, Quest Diagnostics, M-Scribe Medical Billing Services, LLC, ezDI Inc – Healthcare solutions, Coding Strategies, iMedX, ZyDoc MediSapien, HRS Coding, GroupOne Health Source, Inc., One Voice Technologies, OneVoice Data, QuadraMed Healthcare Identity Experts, Affinity, Inc., PrecyseTech, Alpha II, LLC and other.

Segmentation: Global Computer Assisted Coding Market

Global Computer Assisted Coding Market By Product & Service (Software, Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web-Based Solutions, On-Premise Solutions, Cloud-Based Solutions), By Application (Automated Computer-Assisted Encoding, Management Reporting and Analytics, Clinical Coding Auditing), By End User (Hospitals, Physician Practices, Academic Medical Centers, Clinical Laboratories and Diagnostic Centers, Other Healthcare Providers, Payers), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

