Global Medical Vacuum System Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 1.81 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of various chronic and other infectious diseases.

Medical Vacuum System Market Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Medical Vacuum System Market report presents a complete assessment of covering future trend, Latest Trend, current growth factors, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, business scenario, size and share of Major Competitors such as Gardner Denver, Inc.; INTEGRA Biosciences AG; Laerdal Medical; Medela AG; Medicop; Olympus Corporation; Precision Medical, Inc.; ZOLL Medical Corporation; Amico Group of Companies; GENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES; EBARA CORPORATION; DEKKER Vacuum Technologies, Inc.; Bgs General Srl among others.

Competitive Analysis:

Global medical vacuum system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of medical vacuum system market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing volume and usage of diagnostic imaging processes is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market

Presence of strict regulatory presence and mandates for the utilization of these systems is expected to boost the market growth

Innovations and advancements in technology for these systems is expected to propel the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of surgical procedures being carried out with utilization of these systems is another factor boosting the growth of the market

Large levels of financial costs associated with the acquisition of these products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding various complications and requirement of significant amount of resources for its operation and maintenance is expected to hinder the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, EBARA CORPORATION announced the availability of new models of air-cooled dry vacuum pump branded as “Model EV-PA”. The product line finds its usage in analytical instruments, medical equipment along with food & coating industrial environment, creating a cleaner vacuumed environment for users

In November 2018, Busch Group announced that they had finalized a strategic cooperation agreement with Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AB with the deal finalized for purchase, sale, IT support and research & development for the company’s expertise portfolios. This agreement will result in expansion of technologies and product portfolios already available to the customers of their organizations

