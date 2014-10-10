North America Carpets and Rugs Market By Type (Carpet, Rugs), Product (Woven, Tufted, Knotted, Needle-Punched, Flat-Weave, Hooked, Others), Materials (Synthetic Fiber, Natural Fiber), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico). – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

The report gives most significant details of the North America Carpets & Rugs Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

Carpets and rugs are used for their artistic and functional properties. It is an addition to covering floors that enhances the overall appeal of home or office decoration. The rugs and carpets provide a protective layer to floors. In regions having cold climate, rugs and carpets are boon for people and keep the floor from not getting too cold. The demand for carpets and rugs is higher in developed economies. The major application of the carpets and rugs is in residential, commercial and industries.

North America Carpets & Rugs market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis.

Segmentation: North America Carpets and Rugs Market

North America carpets and rugs market is categorized into four notable segments which are based on basis of type, product, materials and application.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into carpet and rugs

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into woven, tufted, knotted, needle-punched, flat-weave, hooked and others

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into synthetic fiber and natural fiber

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and Institutional

Competitive Analysis: North America Carpets and Rugs Market

Some of the major players operating in North America carpets & rugs market are MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, Tarkett, Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Beaulieu International Group, SCOTT GROUP STUDIO, Chemx, CORMAR CARPET COMPANY, HECKMONDWIKE FB, MILLIKEN & COMPANY, Saif Carpets, Balta Industries NV, Engineered Floors LLC, The Dixie Group, Inc, ORIENTAL WEAVERS CARPET COMPANY, Interface, Inc, Haima Group, Victoria PLC, House of Tai Ping, Brintons Carpets Limited, Axminster CARPETS and others.

Recent Developments

In August, 2018, Scott Group Studio launched Flatweave rug collection, a new collection with stylish durability. The collection is available in 14 standard colorways/patterns that are reversible to a diverse look on the opposite side. Through this launch the company will provide wide range of product portfolio and will also help to enhance customer base as the Group will provide custom styles both by color/pattern and size on special orders

In October 2018 The Dixie Group, Inc. has unified its Atlas and Masland Contract companies into one division. The merger will help company to provide greater product portfolio and it will increase company’s resource and will help in cost cutting which will indirectly increase company’s revenue in flooring market

In August, 2016, Engineered Floors LLC merged with J+J Flooring Group (U.S.), one of largest contract commercial carpet mill. The merger will help companies to provide wide range of product portfolio and their combine resource will help to enhance revenue generation as well as will also increase market share

Research Methodology: North America Carpets and Rugs Market

Primary Rependants:

Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s): Manufacturers, Researchers, Distributors, Bakers and Food Industrialists.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and National Sales Managers.

Table of Content:

Global North America Carpets & Rugs Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: North America Carpets & Rugs Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of North America Carpets & Rugs Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

