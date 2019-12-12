Global Temperature Management Market By Product (Patient Warming Systems, Patient Cooling Systems), Application (Perioperative Care, Acute Care, Newborn Care, Other), Medical Specialty (General Surgery, Cardiology, Neurology, Pediatrics, Thoracic Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other), End – User (Operating Rooms, Intensive Care Unit, Emergency Rooms, Other), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global temperature management market is set to witness a steady CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

The report on global Temperature Management market, is a comprehensive overview of different aspects based on various parameters, such as production base, distribution channel, and potential customers. The key players in Temperature Management market include different regions.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, 3M, BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, General Electric Company, GENTHERM., Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Inc., Stryker, The 37Company., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Elitech., Servotech Instrumentation Ltd, VYAIRE, Attune Medical, Cooper-Atkins Corporation., ATS Healthcare., LivaNova PLC, Podimetrics and among others.

The Temperature Management market is expected to grow in the upcoming2026 year. Different risks are considered, that helps to evaluate the complexity in the framework. Progress rate of global industries is mentioned to give a clear picture of business approaches. Various factors, which are responsible for the growth of the market,

Market Definition: Global Temperature Management Market

Temperature management is a procedure performed on the patient in operating theatres, intensive care units, recovery rooms, and other hospital regions to preserve adequate body temperature for a particular period. Patient warning systems and patient cooling systems are common products which are used in the patient management. This therapy is useful in enhancing patient health circumstances and decreasing the likelihood of tissue injury due to absence of blood flow in the body. This temperature management is widely performed in general surgery, orthopedic surgery, thoracic surgery and others.

Market Drivers

Rising incidences of chronic diseases will also enhance the market growth

Increasing number of surgical procedures acts as a market driver

Growing medical tourism will also accelerate the growth of this market

Development in advanced intravascular system will also augment the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High price of the intravascular temperature management systems will restrain the market growth

Products recalls & failures can also hinder the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Temperature Management Market

By Product

Patient Warming Systems Warning Accessories Surface Warming System Conductive Warming Systems Convective Warming Systems Intravascular Warming System

Patient Cooling Systems Conventional Cooling System Intravascular Cooling System Surface Cooling System



By Application

Perioperative Care Operating Rooms Postoperative Care Units Preoperative Care Units

Acute Care Intensive Care Units Emergency Rooms Coronary Care Units Burn Centers Neurological Care Units Cath Labs

Newborn Care Delivery Suites Neonatal Intensive Care Units Postnatal Wards

Other

By Medical Specialty

General Surgery

Cardiology

Neurology

Pediatrics

Thoracic Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Other

By End – User

Operating Rooms

Intensive Care Unit

Emergency Rooms

Other

By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Smith Medical announced the launch of their next-generation high-flow convective warmer Level 1 convective warmer which is specially designed for the healthcare provider so that they can maintain the patient body temperature during the surgery. This new warmer can help the hospitals to increase efficiency and enhance the patient outcomes

In January 2017, Almac Group announced the launch of their new temperature management software TempEZ which is a platform which will provide the clients to store temperature data in single database. The TempEZ design allows the customer to use any monitor and logistics provider to manage their product’s transportation to their final destination. This is specially designed to maintain the quality and integrity of the drug products

Competitive Analysis:

Global temperature management market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of temperature management market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global temperature management market are 3M, BD, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ecolab, General Electric Company, GENTHERM., Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, Medtronic, Smiths Medical, Inc., Stryker, The 37Company., ZOLL Medical Corporation, Elitech., Servotech Instrumentation Ltd, VYAIRE, Attune Medical, Cooper-Atkins Corporation., ATS Healthcare., LivaNova PLC, Podimetrics and among others.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Temperature Management Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period.

What the research report offers:

Market definition of the global Temperature Management market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Temperature Management – market.

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will effect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the global Temperature Management

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the global Temperature Management

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

Table of Content:

Global Temperature Management Market Research Report 2019-2026

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Temperature Management Market International Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Temperature Management Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

