Companies Profiled in this report includes, VIA Technologies, Inc., Toradex Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., TechNexion, SECO S.p.A, PHYTEC America LLC., National Instruments, Microchip Technology Inc., Kontron S&T AG, EUROTECH, EMAC, Inc., congatec AG, Connect Tech, Inc., Axiomtek Co., Ltd., Avalue Technology Inc., Avnet, Inc. (MSC Technologies), Advantech Co., Ltd., AAEON among others.

The report gives most significant details of the Global System on Module Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period

Market Definition: Global System on Module Market

System on Module provides a system function in a single module by integrating digital and analog functions in a single board. These modules are generally used in applications such as embedded systems. Increasing adoption of IoT technologies globally accelerates the growth of system on module market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of IoT technologies globally is spurring the market

Growing demand for Software Defined Radio (SDR) expected to propel the market

Rapid development of self-driving cars in Europe and North America is fuelling the market growth

Growing demand for embedded systems in medical devices is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising price of modules is likely to hinder the market growth

Complexity of x86-based modules is hampering the market

Segmentation: Global System on Module Market

By Product

ARM

x86

Power

By Application

Industrial Automation

Medical

Entertainment

Transportation

Test & Measurement

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, by using 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, AAEON has worked with Intel to deliver strong network platform. AAEON has developed FWS-8600 2U rackmount network appliance as a consequence of this cooperation, which is the company’s most strong network appliance.

In April 2019, At the IoT / M2 M Expo in Tokyo, Avnet, Inc. presented Internet of Things (IoT) solutions at “Japan IT Week 2019.” Company implemented market-ready IoT alternatives in this case that simplify IoT complexities for clients.

Competitive Analysis

Global system on module market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of system on module market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the System on Module market.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

System on Module market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis

