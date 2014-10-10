Global Smart Card Materials Market, By Material (PVC, PC, ABS, PETG, Others), Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards, Multi-Component Cards), Application (BFSI, Government, Telecommunication, Retail, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global Smart Card Materials Market is estimated to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 996.77 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1338.14 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growth in the demand of smart cards

Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

The report gives most significant details of the Global Smart Card Materials Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period

Market Definition: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Smart card materials are the chemical components that are used for the production of smart cards. These materials are used to manufacture whole of the card body. These materials enable the manufacturers of the cards to print and enhance the strength of their cards. These materials also help in improving the life of these smart cards.

Market Drivers:

Growth in adoption of cashless transactions and promotion of usage of smart cards for transactional purposes is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Significant demand and growth in application of smart cards from various end-users is expected to be one of the major drivers for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuations in prices of raw materials that is used for the production of materials used in smart cards is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Smart Card Materials Market

By Material Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polycarbonate (PC) Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol (PETG) Others Paper Holographic Foil Teslin Polylactic Acid (PLA) By Type Contact Cards Contactless Cards Multi-Component Cards By Application Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) Government Telecommunication Retail Healthcare Hospitality Others By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2017, CARDIS organized the 16 th Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 th November, 2017.

Smart Card and Advanced Application Conference in Lugano, Switzerland from 13-15 November, 2017. In August 2016, Westlake Chemical Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of Axiall Corporation, with the acquisition providing Westlake the capabilities of being the second largest producer of PVC in North America region.

Competitive Analysis: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Global smart card materials market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of smart card materials market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Smart Card Materials Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in smart card materials market are Eastman Chemical Company, SK chemicals, PetroChina Company Limited, Solvay, Westlake Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., TEIJIN LIMITED, LG Chem, Formosa Plastics Corporation, BASF SE, 3M, and DuPont

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the Smart Card Materials market.

Geographically, this report is equipped with detail study of all the major geographic regions around the globe. The regions which are considered for the study are, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Smart Card Materials market research is an intelligence report with meticulous efforts undertaken to study the right and valuable information. The data which has been looked upon is done considering both, the existing top players and the upcoming competitors. Well explained SWOT analysis, revenue share and contact information are shared in this report analysis

