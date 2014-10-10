Global Nanotechnology Market, By Type (Nano composites, Nano materials, Nano tools, Nano devices, Others), By Applications (Healthcare, Environment, Energy, Food & Agriculture, Information & Technology, Others), By Industry (Electronics, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The Global Nanotechnology Market is expected to reach USD 24.56 billion by 2025, from USD 7.24 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Nanotechnology market report assists businesses in correct direction by giving insights about products, market, customers, competitors and marketing strategy at exact time. The report also analyses various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative and qualitative manners to provide accurate information to the end users. These calculations will provide you estimations about how the Nanotechnology market is going to perform in the forecast years by informing you what the market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements are. This Nanotechnology market research report endows with the productive ideas which in turn help to make the product more effective and striking in the competitive market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanosys, Inc., Unidym, Inc., Ablynx, ZyvexCorporation, Acusphere, Inc., Chasm Technologies, Inc., PEN, Inc., Bruker Nano GmbH, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc., Advanced Electron Beams (AEB), ACS Material, Abraxis, Inc., Bruker, Agilent, Nanosurf AG, Nanoscience Instruments, Hysitron, Inc., Malvern Panalytical among others.

The report gives most significant details of the Global Nanotechnology Market with the help of a thorough and specialized analysis. Defined in a ground-up manner, the report presents an extensive overview of the market based on the factors that are anticipated to have a considerable and measurable impact on the market’s developmental situations over the forecast period

For growth of the market forecast, the report is commenced by approximating the size of the current market, giving a basic idea for predicting the future growth of the market. The impact analysis helps in collecting data on the future growth of the Nanotechnology market.

Market Definition: Global Nanotechnology Market

Nanoscience is the study of extremely small things. The development of nanotechnology is being growing in many fields, as it has various applications, such as in chemistry, biology, physics, materials science and engineering. Nanotechnology deals with the use of nanoparticle of size of 1 to 100 nm to be used in all major field of medical. Materials designed from nanotechnology are lighter, stronger and more durable. In oncology research, nanotechnology assists in cancer eradication. Nanotechnology based device are also used in fitness monitoring. Smartphone apps and bracelets are developed based on nanotechnology concept. A nano based device is used to sense the body temperature, heartbeat and others which are sent back to the reader. After analysing the temperature and heartbeat, medical staff monitors the condition. All these nano based devices helps to drive the market. For elder people, battery-free printed graphene sensors are also developed which helps in gathering the health condition of the elder population, enables remote healthcare and improves the quality of life. In diagnostic and prevention, nanotechnology plays a vital role in cancer diagnostics. Nanotechnology based devices can detects the biomarker produced by the circulating tumor cells (CTC’s) on the onset of cancer. Based on nanotechnology, two main methods of circulating tumor cells (CTC) isolations are magnetic and microfluidic methods. In clinical development fluorescent nano sensors are used for in-vivo monitoring of biomarkers. Another application of nanotechnology is nanomedicine which has potential application in diagnosis and therapy medicine for regeneration of tissues and organs.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

High technological advancements and applications of nanotechnology

Rising R&D activities of major players in the field of nanotechnology

Rising demand of nanotechnology based devices or equipment

High cost of Nano based devices

Lack of skilled professionals

Market Segmentation: Global Nanotechnology Market

The global nanotechnology market is segmented based on product type, application, industry and geographical segments.

By Product Type (Nano Composites, Nano Materials, Nano Tools, Nano Devices, Others), By Applications (Healthcare, Environment, Energy, Food & Agriculture, Information & Technology, Others), By Industry (Electronics, Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Based on product type , the market is segmented into nano-composites and nano materials, nano tools, nano devices, and others. Nano-composites are further sub segmented into nanoparticles, nanotubes and nano clays. Nano materials are further sub-segmented into nano fibers, nano ceramic products and nano magnetics. Nano tools are further sub-segmented into nanolithography tools and scanning probe microscopes. Nanodevices are further sub-segmented into nanosensors and nanoelectronics.

On the basis of application, the market is further segmented into healthcare, environment, energy, food & agriculture, information & technology and others.

Based on industries, the market is segmented into electronics, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, biotechnology and others.

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Key Developments in the Market: Global Nanotechnology Market

Samsung granted the patent in Korea for nanotechnology versions

Medella working on glucose-measuring nanotechnologies which uses the sensors, tiny chips and antenna to transmit the signals and

Sony filed for a patent for a nanotechnology that can record video.

Competitive Analysis: Global Nanotechnology Market

The global nanotechnology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of absorbable and non-absorbable sutures market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Nanotechnology Market

Some of the major players operating in the global nanotechnology market are Altair Nanotechnologies Inc., Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Nanosys, Inc., Unidym, Inc., Ablynx, ZyvexCorporation, Acusphere, Inc., Chasm Technologies, Inc., PEN, Inc., Bruker Nano GmbH, Advanced Diamond Technologies, Inc., Advanced Electron Beams (AEB), ACS Material, Abraxis, Inc., Bruker, Agilent, Nanosurf AG, Nanoscience Instruments, Hysitron, Inc., Malvern Panalytical among others.

Research Methodology: Global Nanotechnology Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Demand Side: Industrial Professionals, OEM Manufacturers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global nanotechnology market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

