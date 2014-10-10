Global narcolepsy treatment market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in demand of targeted mode of therapies and high unmet need of treatment are the key factors for growth of this market

narcolepsy treatment market report comprises of historic data along with future forecast and detailed market analysis on a global, local and regional level for pharmaceutical industry. The narcolepsy treatment report helps out in mapping brand awareness, market landscape, possible future issues, industry trends and customer behaviour about pharmaceutical industry which finally results into highly developed business strategies. This global market research report displays a complete overview of the market, including myriad of aspects such as product definition, segmentation based on various parameters, and the existing vendor landscape.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global narcolepsy treatment market are Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, BIOPROJET, Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Novartis AG, Mylan N.V., Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Alkem Labs, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Zydus Cadila, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc and others

Competitive Analysis:

Global narcolepsy treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global narcolepsy treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC received an Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for FT 218, a once-nightly formulation of Micropump™ controlled-release (CR) sodium oxybate for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in patients suffering from narcolepsy.

In October 2017, Harmony Biosciences, LLC, has acquired the exclusive US right to develop, register and commercialize pitolisant, a selective histamine H3-receptor antagonist from BIOPROJET for the treatment of narcolepsy in adult patients with and without cataplexy. The acquistion of pitolisant, enables the company to accelerate the ability to address unmet needs for patients suffering from sleep and other central nervous system disorders.

Segmentation: Global Narcolepsy Treatment Market

By Type

(Type 1 Narcolepsy, Type 2 Narcolepsy),

Drugs

(Selective Histamine H3-Receptor Antagonist, Stimulants, Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors, Tricyclic Antidepressants, Central Nervous System Depressant and Others),

Route of Administration

(Oral, Injectable), End- Users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies and Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Focal points of the Report

This expository report will endow both built up key players as well as contestants to distinguish the beats of the worldwide market.

In-depth analysis of different market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities

covers all the emerging trends and segments of the industry- complete with their contribution in the growth of market.

Competitive developments like agreements, ventures, new products, expansion plans and even acquisitions are discussed in the report for further clarification.

