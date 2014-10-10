Global Cards and Payments Market, Insights, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Revenue, SWOT Analysis, Applications, Industry Demand, Forecast, Potential, Type, Key Companies. The global Cards and Payments market will reach Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Cards and Payments Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Card

POS

Cards and Payments Company Coverage (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

Gemalto

G&D

Oberthur

Morpho (Safran)

VALID

Eastcompeace

Wuhan Tianyu

DATANG

KONA I

CPI Card Group

Watchdata

HENGBAO

VeriFone Systems

Honeywell

Data Logic

First Data

Fujitsu

Intermec

Ingenico

NCR

Cards and Payments Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Commercial

Bank

Shopping

Others

Cards and Payments Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Some Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Cards and Payments Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

Chapter 2 Cards and Payments Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Card

2.1.2 POS

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

Chapter 3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Commercial

3.1.2 Bank

3.1.3 Shopping

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

Chapter 4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

Chapter 5 Major Companies List

5.1 Gemalto (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 G&D (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Oberthur (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Morpho (Safran) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 VALID (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Eastcompeace (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Wuhan Tianyu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 DATANG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 KONA I (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 CPI Card Group (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Watchdata (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 HENGBAO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 VeriFone Systems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Honeywell (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Data Logic (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.16 First Data (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.17 Fujitsu (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.18 Intermec (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.19 Ingenico (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.20 NCR (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

Chapter 6 Conclusion

Table and Figures

Table Global Cards and Payments Market 2016-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Market 2016-2019, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Type, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Demand 2016-2019, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Demand 2016-2019, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Demand Forecast 2020-2026, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Demand Forecast 2020-2026, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Size & Growth 2016-2019, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Size & Growth 2016-2019, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Forecast 2020-2026, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Forecast 2020-2026, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Market 2016-2019, by Region, in USD Million

Table Global Cards and Payments Market 2016-2019, by Region, in Volume

Table Global Cards and Payments Market Forecast 2020-2026, by Region, in USD Million

Continue…