The “Global Digital Payment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital payment market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of digital payment market with detailed market segmentation by solution, enterprise size, deployment type, end-user, and geography. The global digital payment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading digital payment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the digital payment market.

The digital payment is a payment made by digital instruments. The increasing demand for online payment method globally that drives the growth of the digital payment market. Many offers given by the merchant on online payment, such as a point on sale, cashback offers are encouraging to the user to use digital payment that boosting demand for the digital payment market. Rapid development in ecommerce, mobile payment technology, also growing use of mobile wallets contributing to the growth of the digital payment market.

The List of Key Companies:

1. Aliant Payment Systems

2. Aurus Inc.

3. Authorize.Net

4. Financial Software and Systems Pvt. Ltd.

5. Global Payments Inc.

6. Novatti Group Limited

7. PayPal Holdings Inc.

8. Paysafe Holdings

9. Total System Services, Inc.

10. Wirecard

The digital payment method is rising owing to its fact, such as it is safer, easier, faster hence fueling demand for the digital payment market. The increasing concern about the safety of money transportation is also boosting demand for the digital payment market. Increasing use of smartphones and various payment application make it easier to transfer money that also propel the growth of the market. However, the chances of fraud payment, service fees, and misuse of technology are the key hindering factor for the growth of the digital payment market. The government is creating awareness about digital payment to increase transparency, reduce corruption, and increasing security about payment. Theses factor drive the growth of the digital payment market.

The global digital payment market is segmented on the basis of solution, enterprise size, deployment type, and end-user. On the basis of solution the market is segmented as payment gateway, payment processing, payment security and fraud management, others. On the basis of enterprise size the market is segmented as large enterprises, small and medium enterprises. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. on the basis of end-user the market is segmented as BSFI, healthcare, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, retail and ecommerce, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting digital payment market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the digital payment market in these regions.The reports cover key developments in the digital payment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from digital payment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for digital payment in the global market.

