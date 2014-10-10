The Global Vehicle Parking Meter Market has been thoroughly analyzed in the report for an inclusive understanding. The report includes several sections that offer indicative market insights. In the report, readers will come across analysis of market dynamics. This study presents the Vehicle Parking Meter Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company and also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc.

A parking meter is a device used to collect money in exchange for the right to park a vehicle in a particular place for a limited amount of time.

The global Vehicle Parking Meter market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Vehicle Parking Meter volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Vehicle Parking Meter market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Vehicle Parking Meter in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Vehicle Parking Meter manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

IPS Group

Duncan Technologies

Meypar

Parking BOXX

Parkeon

Ditech Srl

FAAC (DATAPARK)

IEM SA

Ventek International

Shenzhen Horoad Electronic Technology

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Legacy Meters

Smart Meters

Segment by Application

Parking Streets

Malls

Hospitals

Public & Private Institutions

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Chapter One: Industry Overview of Vehicle Parking Meter

1.1 Definition of Vehicle Parking Meter

1.2 Vehicle Parking Meter Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Vehicle Parking Meter Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Legacy Meters

1.2.3 Smart Meters

1.3 Vehicle Parking Meter Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Vehicle Parking Meter Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Parking Streets

1.3.3 Malls

1.3.4 Hospitals

1.3.5 Public & Private Institutions

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Vehicle Parking Meter Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Vehicle Parking Meter Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Vehicle Parking Meter Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Vehicle Parking Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Vehicle Parking Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Vehicle Parking Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Vehicle Parking Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Vehicle Parking Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Vehicle Parking Meter Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

Chapter Two: Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Vehicle Parking Meter

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Vehicle Parking Meter

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Vehicle Parking Meter

Chapter Three: Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Vehicle Parking Meter

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Vehicle Parking Meter Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Vehicle Parking Meter

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

