Global organic food and beverages market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 14.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to plans and policies being taken up by the government to promote the organic farming over traditional farming techniques among the farmers which is expected to drive the market

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market By Product Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy, RTD, Baby Food, Meat & Poultry Products, Frozen Food, Bakery, Beverages, Others), By Distribution Channel (Store-based Retailers, Non-Store Retailing) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Organic food and beverage products are gaining importance with increased awareness of the benefits of organic products. The rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, obesity among others have resulted in consumption of organic products.

Top Key Players:

Aeon Co., Ltd.

Tesco

Metro

Carrefour

Ahold

Rewe Group

Waitrose, Ltd.

Kraft Foods, Inc.

Hipp Gmbh & Co.

vertrieb Kg

General Mills, Inc.

Florida Crystals Corporation

Conagra Foods, Inc.

Clif Bar & Company

Albert’s Organics, Inc.

Applegate Farms

Coleman Natural Foods Llc

Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Wm Morrisons

among others.

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand of organic baby food

Marketing campaigns to create awareness by key players

Growth in the number of clean label products

Stringent Regulation

High cost of products

Market Segmentations:

Global Organic Food and Beverages Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

On the basis of Product Type the market for organic food and beverages market is segmented into fruits & vegetables, dairy, RTD, baby food, meat & poultry products, frozen food, bakery, beverages, others.

On the basis of Distribution Channel the organic food and beverages market is segmented into Store-based Retailer, Non-store Retailer. The store-based retailer segment is sub-segmented into grocery retailers, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Analysis: Global Organic Food and Beverages Market

The organic food and beverages market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of organic food and beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

