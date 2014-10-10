Industry Report “Railway Management System Market” provides a clear picture of the Current Market Scenario which includes past and estimated future size with respect to value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the Railway Management System market.

Over the past two decades, an array of rapid advancements in technology has facilitated the transformation of the market while providing digital tools to offer innovative services. The speed of this digitization is set to increase, owing to substantial advantages that digitalization delivers to the organization, the public, and the passengers. This ecosystem is set to evolve continuously with time, encouraging organizations to deliver advanced services in innovative ways and adopting complex technologies, operational capabilities, and approaches.

Within this dynamic landscape, significant opportunities will clear themselves to generate revenues, reduce costs, and enhance the passenger experience. For attaining these, railways are implementing digital solutions and abandoning traditional ways of working to a certain extent. Railway systems offering exceptional environmental performance, economics, and time effectiveness are denoted as a core element of urban development.

The global railway management system market accounted to US$ 15.0 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 43.4 Bn by 2027.

The European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS) is a significant industrial project that is developed by eight members of the Union des Industries Ferroviaires Européennes (UNIFE) – Alstom Transport, Bombardier Transportation AZD Praha, Hitachi Rail STS, CAF, Siemens Mobility, Mermec, and Thales. This project was planned in close support with the railway stakeholders, European Union, and the GSM-R industry. It is projected that the ERTMS will replace the various national train control & command systems across the region, gradually in order to create a seamless railway system in Europe. Further, Europe is likely to benefit from the advancements in technology, with anticipated greater usage of data analytics platforms and IoT across many rail management operations.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Key Players Influencing the Market

Bombardier, Inc

DXC Technology Company

EKE-Electronics Ltd

General Electric Company

Hitachi, Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Indra Sistemas S.A.

OptaSense

Siemens AG

Thales Group

The "Global Railway Management System Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the customer experience solution with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Railway Management System market with detailed market segmentation by touch point, enterprise size, end-user, and geography. The global Railway Management System market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Global Railway Management System Market – By Solution

Traffic Management System

Operations Management System

Railway Reservation System

Passenger Information System

Maintenance Management System

Others

Global Railway Management System Market – By Services

Professional Services

Managed Services

Global Railway Management System Market – By Deployment Type

On-premise

Cloud

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Railway Management System market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Railway Management System market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

The report analyzes factors affecting Railway Management System market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

