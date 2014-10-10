The market analysis and insights included in the Bath & Shower Products market report presents key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an essential source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. To prosper in this competitive market place, businesses are highly benefited if they adopt innovative solutions such as this Bath & Shower Products market research report. This wide-ranging market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector. The market drivers and restraints have been explained in the report with the use of SWOT analysis.

Global Bath & Shower Products Market is expected to witness moderate growth in the forecast period of 2019-2026, registering a conservative CAGR. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the improved levels of disposable income and preference of improving life standards.

Global Bath & Shower Products Market, By Product Type (Liquid Bath Products, Shower Products, Other Bath Products), Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Departmental Stores, On-Line Retail, Pharmacies, Specialist Retailers, Supermarket & Hypermarkets, Variety Stores, Warehouse Clubs, Other Distribution Channels), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Definition : Global Bath & Shower Products Market

Bath & shower products can be defined as the body cleansing, relaxing and rejuvenating products. These products are aimed at relaxing the bodies of the individuals, keeping the skin moist as compared to traditional methods of cleansing the body. They are mostly in liquid form so as to reduce the friction between the two surfaces and keep the substance moist and avoiding any dryness.

Top Key Players:

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Henkel

The Somerset Toiletry Company

Jurlique

L’Oréal

Coty

L’OCCITANE Group

New Avon

Revlon Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Bath & Body Works

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

Boots UK

Shiseido

ITC Limited

Fresh

Galderma Laboratories, L.P.

JD Beauty Group / Wet Brush

Paris Presents Incorporated

The Himalaya Drug Company

Bentley Labs

Market Drivers:

Increase in disposable income of consumers which has resulted in improved standards of life is expected to drive the market growth

Constant innovations and product launches along with specialized products for men and women is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Cases of adverse side effects associated and concern with some of the ingredients used in these products is expected to restrain the market growth

Availability of do-it-yourself products and methods which induces consumers to make organic products themselves at home rather than buying expensive all organic products from the market is acting as a major restraint to the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Clarins announced the inauguration of its standalone store opening in Mumbai. With this inauguration, the company hopes to reach an even larger population base, supplying their products to the vast market share of the region.

In May 2018, Revlon announced the launch of its new product line with around 40 color shades made for complementing the different skin tone of individuals. “Flesh” is expected to be launched commercially in June.

Market Segmentations:

Global Bath & Shower Products Market is segmented on the basis of

Product Type

Distribution Channel

Organization Size

Verticals

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Product Type

Liquid Bath Products

Bath Foam/Gel Bath Oil/Pearls

Shower Products

Body Wash/Shower Gel Other Shower Products

Other Bath Products

Bath Salts/Products Other Bath Additives

By Distribution Channel

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

On-Line Retail

Pharmacies

Specialist Retailers

Supermarket & Hypermarkets

Variety Stores

Warehouse Clubs

Other Distribution Channels

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Bath & Shower Products Market

Global bath & shower products market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bath & shower products market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

