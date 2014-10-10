Global Aromatic Solvents Market Leading Players:Evonik Industries AG, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Solvay, Stepan Company, Entaco NV, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC
Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Aromatic Solvents 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research
A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Aromatic Solvents. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market, By Type (Chemical, Technology), Application (Food Surface, Food Packaging, Food Process Equipment), End-Use (Food Industry, Beverage Industry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Analysis: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market
With the increase in restrictions put forth by the regulatory authorities on the food & beverages industry, the demand for hygienic and clean processes is of utmost importance. This has induced the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. This CAGR will raise the initial estimated value of USD 143.1 million in 2017 to an estimated value of 188.4 million by 2025.
Get Exclusive Sample of This Report in PDF:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market
Market Definition: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market
Food and beverages industry commonly uses food and beverages disinfection products to follow the regulations set by the authorities and to maintain the hygienic working environment. The food and beverages disinfection products kill the harmful infection causing microorganisms, causing the surrounding environment to be free of them.
The beverage industry had the biggest market share in 2017 due to the various applications, water is used in production of various other beverages therefore disinfection of water is a major sector and is set to raise the market of the sector significantly.
Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the urbanization and preference of consumers in the region.
Market Drivers:
- Growing cases of foodborne diseases and global outbreaks caused by microorganisms involved in food & beverages have raises the demand for food & beverages disinfection
- Growing safety concerns about the production and hygienic working environment at the manufacturers have increased the demand for food & beverages disinfection.
Market Restraints:
- The demand for natural and minimally process foods is increasing, therefore the food & beverages disinfection market is set to be restrained
- Continuous use of these disinfectants can cause the remaining microorganisms to become immune to them, as these disinfectants do not completely remove/kill all the microorganisms. These microorganisms multiply and become immune. Hence, the previous disinfectants are deemed ineffective.
Segmentation: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market
- By Type
- Chemical
- Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid
- Chlorine Compounds
- Alcohols
- Quaternary Ammonium Compounds
- Iodophors
- Aldehydes
- Technology
- UV Radiation
- Ozonation
- Dry Fogging
- Steam-Ultrasound
- Chemical
- By Application
- Food Surface
- Food Packaging
- Food Process Equipment
- By End-Use
- Food Industry
- Meat & Poultry
- Fish & Seafood
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Dairy Products
- Ready-to-eat Meals
- Processed Foods
- Sweeteners
- Beverage Industry
- Alcoholic Beverages
- Non-Alcoholic Beverages
- Food Industry
Competitive Analysis: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market
The Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Food & Beverages Disinfection Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Table of Content:6
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type
7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size
8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region
9 Competitive Landscape
10 Company Profiles
Request for Free TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market
Key Market Competitors: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market
Evonik Industries AG, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Solvay, Stepan Company, Entaco NV, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV Inc., Halma plc, Danaher, and SUEZ are few of the key competitors currently working in the Food & Beverages Disinfection Market.
About Data Bridge Market Research:
Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.
Contact:
Data Bridge Market Research
Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar
Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
US: +1-888-387-2818
UK: +44-208-089-1725
Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475
Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com
Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/