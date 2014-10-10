Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Agricultural Adjuvants 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Agricultural Adjuvants. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market, By Function (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), Chemical Group (Alkoxylates, Sulfonates, Organosilicones, Others), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), Application (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicides, Others), Formulation (In-formulation, Tank-mix), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 3.01 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 4.71 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 5.75% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market is due to the rising need for improved pest management techniques.

Market Definition: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Agricultural adjuvants are chemicals that are used to enhance the response of pesticides, and other chemical agents. Adjuvants act as additives and cannot be used to eliminate pests by themselves, Instead these just enhance and improve the ability and response of pesticides. These adjuvants are usually mixed in with pesticides or applied separately.

Market Drivers:

Rising adoption of crop protecting chemicals is driving the market growth

Increase in awareness regarding the agrochemicals and innovative farming equipment is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Stringent and inconsistent regulations by the authorities regarding the adjuvants is causing the market to be restrained

Increase in the bans on a number of products is also causing the market to be restraine.

Competitive Analysis: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The global agricultural adjuvants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of agricultural adjuvants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:6

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Key Market Competitors: Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the agricultural adjuvants market are The Dow Chemical Company, Solvay, Evonik Industries AG, Nufarm Limited, Croda International Plc, BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Huntsman International LLC, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Stepan Company, Clariant, Lamberti S.p.A., WinField Solutions LLC., Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Momentive, Interagro Ltd., Monsanto Company, ORO AGRI, Syngenta, Elkem ASA, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Monument Chemical, and Loveland Products Inc.

