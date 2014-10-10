Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Solvents 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Solvents. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market, By Type (Chemical, Technology), Application (Food Surface, Food Packaging, Food Process Equipment), End-Use (Food Industry, Beverage Industry), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market

With the increase in restrictions put forth by the regulatory authorities on the food & beverages industry, the demand for hygienic and clean processes is of utmost importance. This has induced the market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. This CAGR will raise the initial estimated value of USD 143.1 million in 2017 to an estimated value of 188.4 million by 2025.

Get Exclusive Sample of This Report in PDF:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market

Market Definition: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market

Food and beverages industry commonly uses food and beverages disinfection products to follow the regulations set by the authorities and to maintain the hygienic working environment. The food and beverages disinfection products kill the harmful infection causing microorganisms, causing the surrounding environment to be free of them.

The beverage industry had the biggest market share in 2017 due to the various applications, water is used in production of various other beverages therefore disinfection of water is a major sector and is set to raise the market of the sector significantly.

Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the highest growth rate in the forecast period due to the urbanization and preference of consumers in the region.

Market Drivers:

Growing cases of foodborne diseases and global outbreaks caused by microorganisms involved in food & beverages have raises the demand for food & beverages disinfection

Growing safety concerns about the production and hygienic working environment at the manufacturers have increased the demand for food & beverages disinfection.

Market Restraints:

The demand for natural and minimally process foods is increasing, therefore the food & beverages disinfection market is set to be restrained

Continuous use of these disinfectants can cause the remaining microorganisms to become immune to them, as these disinfectants do not completely remove/kill all the microorganisms. These microorganisms multiply and become immune. Hence, the previous disinfectants are deemed ineffective.

Segmentation: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market

By Type Chemical Hydrogen Peroxide & Peracetic Acid Chlorine Compounds Alcohols Quaternary Ammonium Compounds Iodophors Aldehydes Technology UV Radiation Ozonation Dry Fogging Steam-Ultrasound

By Application Food Surface Food Packaging Food Process Equipment

By End-Use Food Industry Meat & Poultry Fish & Seafood Fruits & Vegetables Dairy Products Ready-to-eat Meals Processed Foods Sweeteners Beverage Industry Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages



Competitive Analysis: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market

The Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Food & Beverages Disinfection Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:6

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Request for Free TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-food-beverages-disinfection-market

Key Market Competitors: Global Food & Beverages Disinfection Market

Evonik Industries AG, NEOGEN CORPORATION, Solvay, Stepan Company, Entaco NV, Xylem, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Advanced UV Inc., Halma plc, Danaher, and SUEZ are few of the key competitors currently working in the Food & Beverages Disinfection Market.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/