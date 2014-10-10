Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Autonomous Luxury Vehicle 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Autonomous Luxury Vehicle. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market, By Component (Biometric Sensors, Camera Unit, LiDAR Sensors, Radar Sensors, Ultrasonic Sensors), Body Type (Sedan, Hatchback, SUV), Fuel Type (Internal Combustion Engine, Battery Electric Vehicle, Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, Hybrid Vehicle, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market

The Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market is expected to reach 27905.5 units by 2025, from 2477.60 units in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 35.34% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market

Autonomous vehicle are also known as automatic or self-governing car. The car is able to drive itself with the help of sensors. It senses the environment and navigates without human input. Autonomous car consist of various technology including laser light, GPS, radar and other. Autonomous luxury vehicle increases safety, mobility and customer satisfaction.

According to statista, the automotive supplier’s industry is estimated to grow around USD 24.5 billion by 2050. For instance, In 2016 The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), stated that the Europe hybrid-electric vehicles market share grew by 1.8% of all new cars. In Spain, the hybrid car market share increased by 2.7% in 2016 from 1.8% in 2015. According to an article published recently by trading economics, the sales of vehicles in China will rise by 9.6 % in the year 2018 and around 2.29 million units has been sold by the end of the May in 2018. This shows that the automotive sector is growing, which in turn is driving the demand of autonomous luxury vehicles.

Market Drivers:

Growing connected vehicle technology and dynamic mobility application.

Raising demand for need for safe, productive and efficient driving experience.

High demand for luxury autonomous vehicles in the automotive industry.

Market Restraint:

Non-availability of required infrastructure in developing countries.

High cost of cyber security and safety concerns.

Segmentation: Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market

By Component

Biometric Sensors

Camera Unit

LiDAR Sensors

Radar Sensors

Ultrasonic Sensors

By Body Type

Sedan

Hatchback

SUV

By Fuel Type

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Hybrid Vehicle

Others

Competitive Analysis: Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market

The global autonomous luxury vehicle market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of autonomous luxury vehicle market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Tesla introduces Model 3 and model S vehicle which is equipped with autopilot version 8.1 and version 701 respectively and one camera.

Key Market Competitors: Global Autonomous Luxury Vehicle Market

The key players operating in the global autonomous luxury vehicle market are –

AUDI AG

BMW AG

NIO

Porsche Inc.

Tesla

The other players in the market are Robert Bosch, Mercedes-Benz, Changan Automobile, Saic Motor Corporation, Baidu, Baic Motor, WaymoPanasonic, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Visteon Corporation, Nippon Seiki Co.Ltd, Pioneer Corporation, Denso, Delphi Automotive, Infineon Technologies, NXP Semiconductors, Valeo, Texas Instruments, ZF Friedrichshafen, Magna International, Cisco Systems, Harman, Garmin, Microvision, Inc., among other.

