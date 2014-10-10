Latest Study on Industrial Growth of pet food packaging 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of pet food packaging. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Pet Food Packaging Market By Material Type (Paper & Paperboard, Flexible Plastic, Rigid Plastic, Metal), Packaging Type (Sphere, Bags, Cans, Pouches, Boxes, Other), Food Type (Dry Food, Wet Food, Pet Food, Frozen Food), Animal Type (Dog, Cat, Fish, Birds, Other Pets), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

The global pet food packaging market is expected to reach USD 10492.8 million by 2025, from USD 7058.85 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year is 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Pet food packaging is utilized for the wrapping nourishment things created particularly for pets. The bundling of such item is accessible crosswise over unbending, semi-inflexible and adaptable choices. The pet food bundling market is principally determined by the components, for example, expanding appropriation of pets, advancement in bundling, and expanding discretionary cash flow of pet proprietors. The market development is obstructed with stringent pet sustenance controls.

According to The State of the Specialty Food Industry, food industry continues to grow at a strong clip with Dollar sales hit USD 127.0 billion, a 15.0% jump in total sales between 2014 and 2016. As Per the Packaging SA South, in 2015, Africa consumed around 3.5 million tonnes of all packaging material, out of which 57% was used for recycling and other purpose. Thus, above factor proves that packaging and food industry is growing and will derive the demand for pet food packaging.

Market drivers:

Increasing adoption of pets

Raising innovation in pet food products

Growing disposable income of pet owners

Market restraint:

Stringent pet food quality and safety regulations

Addressing packaging issues

Market Segmentation: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

By Material Type

Paper & Paperboard

Flexible Plastic

Rigid Plastic

Metal

By Packaging Type

Sphere

Bags

Cans

Pouches

Boxes

Other

By Food Type

Dry Food

Wet Food

Pet Food

Frozen Food

By Animal Type

Dog

Cat

Fish

Birds

Other Pets

Competitive Landscape: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

The global pet food packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Pet Food Packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In 2018, Bosch company started selling its packaging technology and machinery business, basically its food units of the packaging technology division.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

The key players operating in the global pet food packaging market are –

Crown Holdings

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products

Silgan Holdings

The other players in the market are Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles, Huhtamäki Oyj, Mondi Group, Ampac Packaging, Llc, Bemis Company, Inc., Bosch Packaging Technology, Goglio SPA, Winpak Ltd. Amcor Limited, American Packaging Corporation, Ampac Packaging, Ball Corporation, Bemis Company, Coveris Holdings among other.

Research Methodology: Global Pet Food Packaging Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

