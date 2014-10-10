Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Self-Cleaning Glass 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market, By Coating Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Application (Residential Construction, Non-Residential Construction, Solar Panels, Automotive, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market

The Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market is expected to reach USD 130.01 million by 2025, from USD 94.9 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market

Self-Cleaning glass is the type of glass which has a self-cleaning surface that helps to keep itself free from dirt. These glasses are divided into two major categories such as hydrophobic and hydrophilic. External window cleaning and maintenance has become an easy process due to the abundance of glass cleaning agents that are available in the market. But these glass cleaning agents require sufficient elbow grease to clean the window.

Various researches were carried out by major players for the development of the self-cleaning glass, like Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., which is one of the major key players of the market, has designed a new product, which is under the brand name Pilkington Active, which is used on a microscopic coating which has a unique dual-action. These glasses have two steps for cleaning.

The first stage is photocatalytic process in which the coating reacts with daylight to break down organic dirt. The second stage comprises of forming droplets which hits the glass and spreads evenly, running off in a “sheet” and taking the loosened dirt with it, also drying quickly without leaving streaks.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the construction industry

Reduction in maintenance time and cost

Increasing demand for self-cleaning glass in solar panels

Market Restraint:

Low efficiency of self-cleaning glass.

Low penetration in emerging countries

Segmentation: Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market

By Coating Type

Hydrophilic

Hydrophobic

By Application

Residential Construction

Non-Residential Construction

Solar Panels

Automotive

Others

Competitive Landscape: Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market

The global self-cleaning glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of self-cleaning glass market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Self-Cleaning Glass Market

The key players operating in the global self-cleaning glass market are –

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

The other players in the market are Asahi Glass Co, Viridian Glass, Atis Group, Kneer-Südfenster, Australian Insulated Glass, Roof-Maker Limited, Wuxi Yaopi Glass Engineering Co., Ltd, Foshan Qunli Glass Co., Ltd, Dependable Glass Works, Olympic Glass, Polypane Glasindustrie, Tuff-X Processed Glass, Semco, Weihai Blue Star Glass Holding, H.K. Taixing Glass Stone Material Limited, Prefix Systems and many more.

