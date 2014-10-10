Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Silicone Surfactants 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Silicone Surfactants. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Silicone Surfactants Market, By Application (Emulsifiers, Foaming Agents, Defoaming Agents, Wetting Agents, Dispersants), By End-Use Industry (Personal Care, Construction, Textile, Paints & Coatings, Agriculture), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Silicone Surfactants Market

The Global Silicone Surfactants Market is expected to reach USD 262.88 million by 2025, from USD 161.25 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Silicone Surfactants Market

Silicon surfactants are copolymers of silicone and polyether’s that lower the surface tension between two liquids or between a liquid & solid. Silicone surfactants are most preferred in applications requiring sustainable ingredients with unique properties such as low surface tension, surface activity in non-aqueous media, wetting, low toxicity and polymeric nature. These properties of Silicone surfactants make them to be used as emulsifiers, wetting agents, pigment coatings and demulsifiers. Characteristics like spread ability & softness enable silicone surfactant for use as emulsifiers in personal care products, polyurethane foams, and coatings.

The silicone surfactant market is driven owing to the demand for silicone surfactants from personal care sector. In addition to, increasing demand of Polyurethane Foams (PU) from various industries is expected to fuel the market. Demand from various end-use industries such as personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, agriculture are also boosting the growth for this market in coming years. In 2017 according to the article published by Franchise India Holdings Ltd, in India the personal care industry is expanding at 13 % year-on-year growth of personal care industry is likely to drive silicone surfactants market share market in future.

Rise in construction industry is also one of the important factors for the growth of silicone surfactants market. In 2017 according to the article published by ConstructConnect, total construction spending has been increased 6.5% as compared to the previous year. In 2014 construction spending was about 11%. Due to the growth of construction industry will indirectly affect to the growth of the market in future.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing demand for polyurethane foams from end-use industries

Rising demand for silicone surfactants from the personal care

Stringent environmental regulations against the use of conventional surfactants

High cost of silicone surfactants

Market Segmentation: Global Silicone Surfactants Market

The global silicone surfactants market is segmented based on application, end-use industry and geographical segments.

Based on application the market is segmented into emulsifiers, foaming agents, defoaming agents, wetting agents, dispersants, and others.

On the basis of end-use industry the market is segmented into personal care, construction, textile, paints & coatings, agriculture and others.

Based on geography the global silicone surfactants market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Silicone Surfactants Market

The global silicone surfactants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares silicone surfactants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Silicone Surfactants Market

Some of the major players operating in the market are Evonik Industries, Dow Corning Corporation., Momentive, Wacker Chemie AG, Innospec, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Siltech Corporation, Elé Corporation, Elkem, Supreme Silicones, Silibase Silicone, Jiangsu Maysta Chemical Wacker Chemie, Elkay Chemicals Private Limited. Nexeo Solutions Innospec, CHEMIE PRODUCTS PRIVATE LIMITED, Stepan Company, Elé Corporation among others.

