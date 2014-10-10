Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Hydrogen Storage 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Hydrogen Storage. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Hydrogen Storage Market By Form (Physical Form, Material based Form), Type (Cylinder, Merchant/bulk, Onsite, On-board), End-User (Chemical, Oil refining, General industry, Transportation, Metal working), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

Global hydrogen storage market is estimated to rise of USD 1150.64 million by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 8.2 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation application, high demand of low emission fuels, ammonia and methanol.

Market Definition: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

Hydrogen storage is the technology for the enhancement and advancement of technology in applications including, stationary power, portable power, and transportation. It has its wide application in chemicals, metal working, general industrial, transportation, stationary power, portable power, and transportation. Rising demand for low emission fuels may act as the major driver in the growth of Hydrogen storage market. On the other side limited availability of hydrogen refueling infrastructure in developed economies may hamper the market.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for low emission fuels

Rise in demand for ammonia and methanol

Increased usage of hydrogen storage tanks in transportation application

Market Restraints:

Limited availability of hydrogen refuelling infrastructure in developed economies

Segmentation: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

By Form:

Physical Form

Material based Form

By Type:

Cylinder

Merchant/bulk

Onsite

On-board

By End-user:

Chemical

Oil refining

General industry

Transportation

Metal working

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Providence Asset Group, invested $3.5 million in hydrogen storage for renewables with researcher at UNSW Sydney. Propose of this to develop a first-of-its-kind hydrogen storage system that could be cheaper, safer renewable energy for home use

In April 2019, Researcher at Michigan university stated a program to develop hydrogen storage. This will eliminate the energy storage problem in vehicles by use of hydrogen storage

Competitive Analysis: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

Global hydrogen storage market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydrogen storage market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Hydrogen Storage Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in hydrogen storage market are Air Liquide, Linde plc, Praxair Technology, Inc., Worthington Industries, McPhy Energy S.A., Luxfer Holdings PLC, Hexagon Composites ASA, H Bank Technologies Inc., INOX Group, VRV S.p.A. Cella Energy Inc., American Elements, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, ATM GmbH, Hanwha Chemicals, Eutectix LLC, Pragma Industries, and Ilika Technologies Ltd., Hydrocell, Texaco Ovonic Hydrogen Systems L.L.C.and others.

