Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Steel Rebar 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Steel Rebar. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Steel Rebar Market By Process (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking, Electric Arc Furnace), Type (Deformed, Mild), End- User (Market Size and Projection, Infrastructure, Housing, Industrial, Others), Finishing Type (Epoxy, Coated, Black), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Steel Rebar Market

Global Steel Rebar Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 132.15 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 198.99 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand of steel rebar from various end users is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Steel Rebar Market

Steel Rebar which is also known as reinforcing steel or reinforcement steel is used as a tension device in reinforced concrete and reinforced masonry structures. They are usually used to strengthen the concrete under the tension. They are also used to protect concrete from the corrosion. Their application can be seen in the manufacturing of bridges, pavement, parking structures and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing investment in the steel rebar is driving the market

Growing urban population and increasing industrialization is driving the market

Market Restraints:

High manufacturing cost of the steel rebar is restraining the market growth

Increasing prices of the raw material is restraining the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, London Metal Exchange (LME) announced the launch of their seven new contracts which includes hot-rolled coil (HRC) steel, alumina and cobalt. Their main aim is to expand business and get more profit. They have also launched new technologies so that they can make contracts easier, faster and with least expenses.

In December 2015, on the behalf of ISSF (International Stainless Steel Forum) SCI has developed a new website for the stainless steel. This site is specially designed to give advice on stainless steel rebar and how they are useful. It will also give information about how concrete structures can be used longer than the other materials.

Competitive Analysis: Global Steel Rebar Market

Global steel rebar market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of steel rebar market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Steel Rebar Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in steel rebar market are Gerdau S/A, NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION, SAIL, Tata Steel, Essar Steel, PАО, EVRAZ plc., Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Steel Dynamics, Inc, SteelAsia.com, Outokumpu, Acerinox S.A., HYUNDAI STEEL, Daido Steel Co., Ltd., KOBE STEEL, LTD, Sohar Steel LLC, Celsa Steel, SHAGANG GROUP Inc.

