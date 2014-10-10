Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Small-Scale LNG 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Small-Scale LNG. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Small-Scale LNG Market By Type (Liquefaction Terminal, Regasification Terminal), Application (Heavy-Duty Vehicles, Marine Transport, Industrial & Power, Utilities, Residential), Modes of Supply (Trucks, Trans- Shipment and Bunkering, Captive Consumption through Pipeline & Rail), Infrastructure (Truck Fuelling Stations, Bunkering Vessels, Bunker Barge, Bunkering Terminals, Storage Hubs, LNG Storage, Regas Facilities, Truck-To-Ship Bunkering, LNG Trailers), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

Global Small-Scale LNG Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 29.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 49.66 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.81% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing demand for the LNG is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Request for Sample:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-small-scale-lng-market

Market Definition: Global Small-Scale LNG Market

The small scale LNG is especially used for the places where there is less production of LNG and they also don’t require large plants. They usually use tanker, ships and trucks. These small LNG has production capacity of 500000 TPY and are usually used where there is requirement of LNG by the consumers. Increasing demand of LNG in marine and heavy transport is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand of LNG in marine is driving the market

Low cost of LNG as compared to other energy sources is driving the market

Market Restraints:

The high cost of the supply chain is restraining the market

Less number of terminal infrastructures is restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Novatek announced the launch of their new small- scale LNG plant at Baltic Sea which has a capacity of 660,000 tonnes of the frozen gas per year and will expand it to 800,000 tonnes by 2021. It is the first cargo of liquefied natural gas as per the contractor Atomtekhenergo.

In November 2018, Edison announced the launch of their first Italy first integrated logistics chain of small scale LNG along with PIR (Petrolifera Italiana Rumena). It will have storage capacity of 20,000 cubic meters of LNG and will come into operation in 2021.

Competitive Analysis:

Global small- scale LNG market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of small- scale LNG market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Request for TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-small-scale-lng-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in small- scale LNG market are Linde plc, Wärtsilä, Honeywell International Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC, ENGIE, Gazprom, Sofregaz Company, Dresser-Rand, , Excelerate Energy. L. P., Cryostar, Equinor ASA, PT Pertamina(Persero), Eni, Total, Gasum Oy, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Royal Dutch Shell, BP p.l.c.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/