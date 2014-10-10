Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Personal Care Ingredients 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Personal Care Ingredients. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market By Ingredients (Antimicrobial, Color Cosmetics Ingredient, Conditioning Polymer, Hair Fixative Polymers, UV Absorbers, Emollients, Emulsifiers, Surfactants, Rheology Modifiers, Active Ingredients, Others), Applications (Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Make-Up, Others), Chemical function and Properties (Chelating Agents, Cream Bases, Active Ingredients, Protein Products, Lipid Layer Enhancers, Humectants, Shine Concentrates, Thickeners, Waxes, Opacifiers, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Personal Care Ingredients Market

Global Personal Care Ingredients Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 14.56 billion to an estimated value of USD 20.63 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing personal care awareness among consumers is the major factor for the growth.

Request for Sample:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-personal-care-ingredients-market

Market Definition: Global Personal Care Ingredients Market

Personal care is important part of everyone life and usually includes shampoo, creams, lotion, soaps, hair gels etc. They are used for the personal hygiene and beautification. Personal care ingredients are specially used for hair care, oral care, make up etc. The ingredients used in the product are usually obtained through natural and synthetic sources. Synthetic materials include as sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, parabens, formaldehyde whereas natural ingredients include as coconut oil, cocoa butter, soy seeds, and essential oils.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand of the consumer for beautifying products is driving the market.

Rising geriatric population is driving the market

Market Restraints

Increasing demand for more natural product is restraining the market.

Strict government regulation related to the product manufacturing and supplier is restraining the market.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Symrise announced the launch of SymOcide BHO the first benzyl alcohol- based preservative blend that has SymSave H. The main aim of the product is to protect the cosmetics from microorganism like fungi and bacteria. They can be used in various applications from soaps, wet wipes, face masks, shower gels etc. and also work efficiently with many surfactants and sulfur- free systems.

In November 2018, Birla Ayurveda announced the launch of their new collection of personal care products and medicines. They include aloevera face wash, aloevera gel, kizhi kit and ache oil. They are natural products and are chemical free. The main aim is to provide the consumer with chemical free product so that they can protect their skin.

Competitive Analysis:

Global personal care ingredients market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of personal care ingredients market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Request for TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-personal-care-ingredients-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the personal care ingredients market are Wacker Chemie AG, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive, BASF SE, Clariant, Croda International Plc, Ashland., The Dow Chemical Company, J.M. Huber Corporation, Solvay, Galaxy Surfactants, The Lubrizol Corporation, Oxiteno, Givaudan, Huntsman International LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Merck KGaA, Stepan Company, Innospec, DuPont.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/