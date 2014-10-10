Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Battery Recycling 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Battery Recycling. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Battery Recycling Market By Battery Type, (Lead-Acid Battery, Nickel-based Battery, Lithium-based Battery), End User (Extraction of Material, Reuse, Repackaging & Second Life, Disposal), Source (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer & electronic appliance), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Battery Recycling Market

Global Battery Recycling Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 9.31 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 15.30 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in high demand for recycled products and materials.

Request for Sample:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample?dbmr=global-battery-recycling-market

Market Definition: Global Battery Recycling Market

Battery recycling is a process that aims at diminishing the number of batteries being disposed of as municipal solid waste. Batteries consist of several heavy metals and toxic chemicals. Therefore, disposing them off as regular trash has raised concerns about water pollution and soil contamination. There is a growing demand for battery recycling in various sectors like in extraction of material, repackaging, reuse, and second life and disposal activities which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market in the coming years.

Market Drivers:

Stringent government regulations for battery disposal

Depletion of earth metals

High demand for recycled products and materials

Market Restraints:

Safety Issues related to storage and transportation of old batteries

Requirement of Transportation and storage is a restraint for this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) has started a battery recycling research and development centre in Chicago. The major focus of this R&D facility is to recycle materials from lithium-ion batteries. This new initiative by US Government will lead US as a major player in the world of battery recycling.

In September 2017, a conference was held by International Congress for Battery Recycling ICBR. In this the latest trends in the battery industry, impact which will increase electric mobility and new developments that are shaping the battery recycling sector had been discussed. This has changed the global aspect towards battery Recycling, as 225 industries experts who attended this conference exchanged their views on battery recycling.

Competitive Analysis:

Global battery recycling market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of battery recycling market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

6 Product Stewardship Market, By Type

7 Product Stewardship Market, By Organization Size

8 Product Stewardship Market Analysis, By Region

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Company Profiles

Request for TOC:https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc?dbmr=global-battery-recycling-market

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global battery recycling market are Call2recycle Inc, Aqua Metals Inc, Umicore, Exide Technologies, Johnson Controls, Enersys, Gravita India Limited, Teck Resources Limited, Battery Solutions, Inc., Gopher Resource, G&P Batteries, Terrapure Environmental, East Penn Manufacturing Company, Retriev Technologies, COM2 Recycling Solutions, RSR Corporation, The Doe Run Company, Raw Materials Company, World Logistics, Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd, Metalex Limited, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Kinbursky Bros. Supply Inc., Recupyl S.A.S, Vinton Batteries and many more.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Office Number 402, Amanora Chambers, Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India

US: +1-888-387-2818

UK: +44-208-089-1725

Hong Kong: +852-8192-7475

Email: corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/