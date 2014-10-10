Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Silk 2026 By-Data Bridge Market Research

A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of Silk. The report contains different market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Global Silk Market By Production Process (Cocoon Production, Reeling, Throwing, Weaving, Dyeing), Type (Mulberry Silk, Tussar Silk, Eri Silk, Spider Silk), Application (Textile, Cosmetics & Medicine), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global Silk Market

Global Silk Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 13.54 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 24.27 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of demand from various developing regions of the world.

Market Definition: Global Silk Market

Silk can be defined as protein fiber, which is utilized in the production of various textiles, composite materials, etc. Major silk production is done through natural processes but innovations and advancements in the market have resulted in this process changing to synthetic productions in labs. Its characteristics are having a natural sheen, which provides them with a sheen-like structure giving it different colors at different angles of view.

Market Drivers:

Low funds requirement for setting-up the manufacturing process of this particular product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing innovations and advancements in the production techniques resulting in growth of the market

Market Restraint:

High level of dependency on China region for the raw materials required in the production of end-product; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global Silk Market

By Production Process Cocoon Production Reeling Throwing Weaving Dyeing

By Type Mulberry Silk Tussar Silk Eri Silk Spider Silk

By Application Textile Cosmetics & Medicine



Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AMSilk GmbH announced that they had agreed to a partnership with Airbus S.A.S. to create a spider-silk based material that could be used for the creation of lightweight, high-performance plane. This partnership shows an initiative taken by the organisations to commercialize the research activities conducted by the various silk manufacturers in the form of end-use products.

In March 2017, Bolt Threads Inc. announced the launch of manmade spider silk based knitted necktie produced from 100% boltspun spider silk. This product is completely free of any oil or agricultural sources.

Competitive Analysis:

Global silk market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of silk market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently present in the silk market are Anhui Silk; Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd.; Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Co., Ltd.; ShengKun Silk Manufacturing Co.,Ltd; China Zhongsi Group Co., Ltd.; Bolt Threads Inc.; Spiber Technologies; AMSilk GmbH and Kraig Biocraft Laboratories.

