Lipoid Proteinosis Drug Market Consumption and Forecast to 2026 by Type & Region
Global lipoid proteinosis drug market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Lipoid proteinosis is a very rare form of autosomal recessive genetic disorder which affects mainly skin and brain. It is also known as Urbach-Wiethe disease or hyalinosis cutis et mucosae. It is characterized by hoarseness in voice, skin disorder such as formation of papules or nodules over the skin and mucous membrane and it also damages the temporal lobes or hippocampus of the brain. Lipoid proteinosis is a very rare disease with approximately 400 cases reported till date. It is present all over the world, although Northern Cape province of South Africa, including Namaqualand reported with a higher frequency. It affects males and females equally. The key market players in the global lipoid proteinosis drug market are Bayer AG, Savara Inc, Biogen, AbbVie Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter, Merck & Co., Inc
Key Market Players:
Novo Nordisk A/S, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Kadmon Holdings, Inc, Sanofi, BioMarin, GlaxoSmithKline plc and others.
Market Drivers
- High prevalence of genetic disorders across the world is driving the market growth
- Rising investment in the research & development of treatments for lipoid proteinosis is expected to drive the market growth
- Government initiative to increase awareness as well as to provide affordable healthcare is elevating the market growth
- Increasing exposure to harmful radiation is spreading more diseases which can fuel the growth of this market
Market Restraints
- Lack of awareness amongst people about lipoid proteinosis is hampering the market.
- Lack of any approved drug or treatment option also restricts the growth of the market
- High cost of treatment available for this disorder can also act as a market restraint
By Mechanism of Action
- Corticosteroids
- Anti-convulsants
- Retinoids
- Others
By Drugs type
- Acitretin
- Prednisone
- Dimethyl Sulfoxide
- d-Penicillamine
- Others
By Diagnosis Type
- Skin Biopsy
- Electron Microscopy
- MRI Scan
By Treatment Type
- Medications
- Carbon Dioxide Laser Surgery
- Dermabrasion
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Intravenous
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Online Pharmacy
- Direct Tenders
- Retailers
- Others
By End-Users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market
- In May 2019, Centogene AG is developing a new MS-based biomarker for the early and sensitive diagnosis of Hyaline fibromatosis syndrome from the blood associated with lipoid proteinosis. It will help in the early diagnosis of a disease with higher sensitivity and specificity
- In April 2019, Asahi Kasei Corporation is developing AK1820 (isavuconazonium sulfate) in Japan for the treatment of deep mycosis and associated symptoms of lipoid proteinosis, it is currently under phase lll clinical trial and it works by inhibiting CYP51 and shows broad-spectrum antifungul activity. This drug will help in the mycosis treatment in those patients who are resistant or intolerant to amphotericin B
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
2 Executive Summary
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
4 Breakdown Data by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
7 Europe
8 Asia Pacific
9 Central & South America
10 Middle East and Africa
11 Company Profiles
12 Future Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Dermatology Diagnostic Device Biomarkers Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
Competitive Analysis:
Global lipoid proteinosis drug market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of lipoid proteinosis drug market for Global Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
